*UPDATE: Interstate 75 is now open.
A truck hauling sand on northbound Interstate 75 North overturned and caused backups from Kings Highway in Port Charlotte over the Peace River bridge and into Punta Gorda on Friday.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. and blocked the middle and right lanes near mile marker 168.
The driver, Pedro R. Rodriguez, 54, of Cape Coral, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bayfront Punta Gorda Hospital, according to FHP. Alcohol was not a factor and Rodriguez was wearing a seat belt.
Rodriguez told FHP troopers that another vehicle entered his lane, causing him to veer into the right emergency lane. He drove back into the lanes of traffic, but lost control and overturned in the right and center lanes.
