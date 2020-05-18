I-75 closed

Interstate 75 is closed due to smoke from a fire near mile marker 144 in north Lee County.

Interstate 75 is closed at mile marker 144 in north Lee County due to smoke from a nearby fire.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Tucker's Grade, exit 158. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Bayshore Road, exit 143.

