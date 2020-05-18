I-75 closed

Interstate 75 is closed due to smoke from a fire near mile marker 144 in north Lee County.

 Photo provided

Interstate 75 is now back open at mile marker 144 in north Lee County after being closed for about 90 minutes Monday morning due to smoke from a nearby fire. 

Florida Highway Patrol troopers will continue to monitor conditions. 

