Charlotte County I-75 fatality

The outside and center lanes of southbound I-75 at mile marker 169 in Charlotte County are blocked due to a ftal collision between a car and a tanker.

 PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

A motorist died on Interstate-75 South in Charlotte County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened south of the Kings Highway near mile marker 170.

Early radio dispatch indicated a red Honda Accord and a fuel truck were involved in the crash.

Two right lanes are blocked.

Authorities are investigating. This story will be updated.


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments