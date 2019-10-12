Debra Aellig, 59, has been in pain for 17 years. In 2002, she was a nurse in Wisconsin. She played racquetball, and was a relatively healthy individual, but then she started having hip pain.
“(It) started with hip pain, then it moved on to the knees, but it finally moved up to the spine,” the Punta Gorda resident said, now suffering from chronic pain with her degenerative joint disease and general osteoarthritis.
She’s had facet injections, a medial branch block, a radiofrequency ablation, physical therapy, a TENS unit, a L4-L5 lumbar fusion, and numerous other procedures to treat her pain. She even took over-the-counter Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs such as aspirin and ibuprofen, for awhile until they eventually ate at her stomach, giving her chronic gastritis.
“None of them work,” Aellig said, with the lumbar fusion only changing the pain.
The one thing that does relieve her is her prescription opioid medication, she said.
Aellig is one of 50 million Americans who are living with chronic pain, and one of 18 million Americans taking long-term prescription opioids.
She is also one of the 7.3 million Florida patients receiving the 36 million prescriptions for controlled substances, not only opioids, but also stimulants and benzodiazepines, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program 2016-2017 annual report.
But receiving opioid medications is getting progressively harder for people like Aellig. Stricter guidelines are tied to the number of prescribers decreasing in Florida by almost 7,000 in the span of three years, according to the PDMP report.
So, Aellig and her sister, Kathy White, and others are holding a “Don’t Punish Pain” rally for the fifth year in Fort Myers Thursday. They’re protesting “the continued discrimination and abuse of patients” caused by federal and state guidelines denying access to what they say is adequate medication.
“We want to help the public understand the difference between legally prescribed opioid medications and illegal illicit street drugs,” said White in an email to the Sun. “We need our elected officials to stand up for the millions of Americans who live with a chronic illness and are being under treated.”
The CDC created guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain in 2016, but has since advised against “misapplication of the guideline that can risk patient health and safety,” the CDC stated in April.
Some statements in the guideline were applied too harshly, resulting in hard limits or discontinuing opioids to those already prescribed.
“These practices can result in severe opioid withdrawal symptoms including pain and psychological distress, and some patients might seek other sources of opioids,” the CDC stated. “Policies that mandate hard limits conflict with the Guideline’s emphasis on individualized assessment of the benefits and risks of opioids given the specific circumstances and unique needs of each patient.”
Aellig currently takes 90 MMEs, or the Morphine milligram equivalent, of prescription medication a day.
“One doesn’t start on opioids right away,” she said. Aellig started with a smaller dose in 2006 after two years of her doctor trying to figure out the cause of her back pain.
She used to take more than 90 MMEs, almost double.
“On that I could go on the beach, I could walk long distances,” she said. “I would still hurt, but I could do it.
Aellig was forced to taper off last June.
“Now I’m kind of used to being in pain,” she said.
Since then, she has additionally tried alternative medications, such as Turmeric, hemp oil and anti-inflammatory medication.
She describes the pain as a pinching, or a dull ache, and sometimes a stabbing. “It feels like I have two mailboxes in my back,” she said, with the pain level never going under a five on a scale of 10.
“I basically wake up in pain,” she said. “Everything revolves around my pain,” even slowing down the time it takes her to make a simple vegetable soup. After cutting two onions, she has to lie down due to her back pain.
She can only sit at a computer for up to 30 minutes, she said, and her pain was the reason she eventually left her job as a nurse.
“It’s kind of boring,” she said. “I’m very angry ... I cannot live my life the way I want to.”
Aellig does find some relief, though. She spends some time in the pool up to four times a day, as it soothes her joints.
“(We’re trying) to get legislators to wake up to the fact that this overreach is causing severe damage to a whole population of people,” White said. “It’s doing nothing to stop the flow of illegal drugs in the country. It’s not stopping overdoses or deaths, it’s punishing the patients in something they have no control over.”
“We don’t want people addicted to drugs,” White said. “But when you’ve been taking opioids for years and years, you’re not addicted, you’re dependent.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it is possible to be dependent on an opioid such as morphine, without being addicted to morphine. Although, if one is addicted, they are most likely dependent as well.
Though she is in pain, Aellig still wants to spread her rally’s message Thursday. “The problem is, many people in pain I think they’ve given up.”
Aellig is currently a Do Not Resuscitate, or DNR. “I will not be any better with a heart attack than I am now,” she said. “The pain’s that bad that I don’t want to live worse than I am ... just let me go.”
“It’s hard for these folks to even think about going to a rally or sitting down writing letters (to legislators),” White said.
“Opioids are not the bad criminal,” Aellig said. “It’s a tool for the doctor to use just like a surgical scalpel or any other medication.”
This is the fifth year for the rally, which is held nationwide Oct. 16.
The Don’t Punish Pain rally is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 from at Centennial Park, 2000 W. First Street, in Fort Myers.
To register, visit www.DontPunishPainRally.com or email DontPunishPainRally@gmail.com.
