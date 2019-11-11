PORT CHARLOTTE — For some, memories of the war are still too painful to talk about.
Outside the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veteran’s Home in Port Charlotte, residents are enjoying live music and patriotic songs and eating barbecue.
Students from the Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda nursing and speech programs dedicated their day Monday to visiting with the residents.
Each student was assigned a resident to spend time with for the day.
Marien Bomwell, a first level nursing student, was initially assigned to Kenneth Fischer, 89, a Marine Corps Veteran who served during the Korean War.
However, when she went to his room, he said he didn’t want to participate in the celebrations. He didn’t want to celebrate, as he had lost a friend during the war.
She asked her professor what she should do: if she should encourage him to come outside, or respect his wishes and leave him be.
Ultimately, she decided to let him be.
“It means a lot,” she said, as it’s her first time visiting the veterans home and celebrating with them.
“I love helping them, I just feel close to them, they always have cool stories,” Bomwell said.
While the music was playing outside and an Elvis impersonator performed, Kenneth Fischer was inside by the TV.
“I’m not much for celebrating,” he said, “I have my memories. I celebrate in silence.”
Fischer, originally from Michigan, enlisted in 1950, “to fight communists.”
He served until 1953.
“I lost some good friends, but that’s to be expected,” he said, “but I certainly don’t celebrate their deaths.”
Fischer talked about his friend William Byrd, who was 16 years old when he enlisted.
He was also 16 when he was killed.
“He never had a pair of shoes, until he joined,” Fischer said, referring to how his friend had lived in poverty prior to joining the Marines.
They were in the same platoon.
“He got killed, I didn’t,” Fischer said.
