FORT MYERS — At his plea hearing Wednesday afternoon, Lee Coel was able for the first time to recount in his own words what happened the night of Aug. 9, 2016, when he fatally shot 73-year-old retired librarian Mary Knowlton at the Punta Gorda Police Department during an event for the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
"I can remember trying to save Ms. Knowlton still not knowing what had happened to her," he said. "I can see Gary Knowlton hovering over me as I tried to stop the bleeding and yelling at him to get back because I didn't know who he was. I can see myself yelling at my friend Shane to go get the quick clot out of my vest, but he couldn't get into my car."
Coel pleaded no contest to second-degree manslaughter Wednesday, days before jury selection was scheduled to begin for his trial. He'll be placed on probation for 10 years, must pay restitution and other court costs, and will not seek employment as a police officer.
Knowlton's tragic death took place during a role playing demonstration where Coel played the "bad guy," while Knowlton was pretending to be a police officer. Coel was to feign a car burglary, then pull his gun on Knowlton and fire blanks at her. Instead, he shot live wadcutter rounds, striking her in the abdomen. Knowlton died on the way to the hospital.
"I can remember my hands covered in blood as the chief told me that she didn't make it," Coel said Wednesday, struggling to get out the words. "It was like somebody kicked my legs out from under me. I just collapsed, and I still didn't understand how she could have been shot when I was using blank ammunition."
The ammunition in question was given to Coel by a former supervisor, Katie Heck, who is now a spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Heck reportedly believed herself the bullets were blanks, but they were actually wadcutter rounds, made for shooting holes in targets. Heck departed the police department before facing any repercussions, though an internal investigation completed afterward determined she violated department policies.
Delivering an impact statement, Steve Knowlton, Mary Knowlton's son, said he felt Heck was to blame, as well as former police chief Tom Lewis, who chose to have Coel use a real gun for the demonstration, while Knowlton's was incapable of firing lethal rounds.
An attempt to obtain comment from Heck Wednesday was unsuccessful.
Lewis was initially charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence in connection with Knowlton's death, but he was acquitted in a jury trial in June 2016. He was fired from the police department in August.
Steve Knowlton said it was painful for the family to see community members and businesses around town raising money for Lewis' legal defense, and now, he feels his mother's death will be forgotten. He said he didn't place the blame entirely on Coel but felt the entire incident sent a message to citizens — "Your safety doesn't matter," he said.
He wished the police department, Lewis, or Coel had apologized.
During his statement, Coel said he's been asking to meet with the Knowlton family since meeting with his first lawyer on Aug. 10, 2016, but his attorneys always advised him not to.
"I wanted to see them and let them take out their anger on me and just show them how sorry I am that any of this happened," he said. "I think the truth is that the only way the healing process can start is for all of us to speak and like Steve Knowlton said, for me to apologize for what happened. I don't know if they'll ever truly forgive me, because I don't know if I'll ever actually forgive myself for what happened."
Since Aug. 9, Coel said, he has not had a single night of unmedicated sleep. He has constant night terrors, and for the first year, he wouldn't leave his house.
"I'm not sure how I'm ever going to recover from this accident," he said. "But this plea and a withhold of adjudication gives me a fighting chance to build a new life and start the healing process. Hopefully it gives some closure to the Knowlton family."
Leaving the courthouse, Steve Knowlton said it didn't feel like justice, but he could see Coel was shook up and accepted his apology as sincere.
Mary Knowlton's husband, Gary Knowlton, said little about the plea in his impact statement. Instead, he told Judge Margaret Steinbeck he wasn't a very good person the first year after his wife died. But in the past two, he's focused on healing and helping his sons heal. He's been traveling more, spending time in Minnesota, hanging out with farmers and golfers.
"All I've been trying to do is heal and make more friends," he said. "It's not going to do me any good to be ornery."
