PUNTA GORDA — Kin Kwong recently walked into Charlotte County Fire and EMS Station 11 to thank first responders who saved his life a year after his near-deadly crash.
On hand were Lt. Ruben Gonzalez, firemedic Darren Lamb and firemedic Alexander Craig.
Kwong posed for photos with the three and thanked them.
Gonzalez appreciated Kwong letting them know how he was doing.
“Once we take them to the hospital, we don’t get that kind of closure,” Gonzalez said.
‘I THINK I HYDROPLANED’
It was about 3 a.m. Feb. 7, 2021, when he started driving Interstate 75 to work, as he’d done for about a dozen years.
Kin Kwong, of North Port, was heading to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, where he was a TSA agent. He was on Harborview Road near the Interstate 75 off-ramp.
Recalling he was “bumped” by another vehicle, Kwong said he remembered “a bright light on my right field of vision.”
His 2012 Hyundai Elantra went into a spin.
“It was really foggy and rainy, and I think I hydroplaned.”
For about 11 years, he said, he’d “dodged the bullet,” he said.
“But not that day.”
UNRECOGNIZABLE
His car was unrecognizable after the crash — as if it were an aluminum can someone squeezed until it crumpled.
Kwong was trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel — the car stuck against the guardrail. The next thing he remembered was a woman holding his hand.
Then paramedics arrived, he recalled.
A video from the wreck is now used as a scenario in Charlotte County Fire and EMS training because of the difficultly of the rescue.
On the video, Lamb and Gonzalez described how difficult it was to extricate Lamb from the car.
LONG ROAD BACK
Kwong spent nearly a month at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers with a broken ribs, hip, jaw, ankle and a collapsed lung. He remains in pain but doesn’t take any medication for it, he said.
“A normal person would be in bed and on pills,” he said. But he considers himself “a pretty tough guy.”
His doctors wanted him to stay hospitalized and have more than two months of rehabilitation therapy. He stayed about 10 days for rehab.
“Then I went home and rehabbed myself,” he said.
His girlfriend, Angela Gomez, took time off from work to help him.
Kwong was on a liquid diet for six months. A “metal chain,” as he describes it, is implanted to keep his teeth from falling out. It’s been a long road back for Kwong.
“It was tough walking just six feet,” he said.
A shower took 90 minutes and left him “totally out of breath.”
“But you have to keep going,” he said.
OTHER BATTLES
Kwong faces other battles. Cited with reckless driving, he appeared in court, but a judge dismissed the charges. He said his health and auto insurance didn’t want to pay for all of his medical expenses, stating the other party was responsible. Arguments continue in that realm.
He was out of work for about eight months, returning in October because of his financial needs. Co-workers had offered to donate their time-off to him.
“The paperwork got screwed up,” he said.
Now 52, he has lingering pain but is able to walk 2 miles and rides his bike an average of 13 miles at a time.
He spends his spare time with Gomez and his parents, who live in Port Charlotte.
Kwong wanted to acknowledge the first responders who assisted at the site of his crash about a year ago.
“They gave me a chance,” he said. “I guess it was not my time to die.”
