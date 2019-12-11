PORT CHARLOTTE — Nicole Lee was working extra shifts to provide for her 3-year-old daughter this season. However, they didn't have a Christmas tree.
That is, until she told the community Tuesday about her need.
That same day, North Port resident Selene Gomez dropped off a Christmas tree while the mother was at work.
Another North Port resident, Tomeace Lane, and her 9-year-old daughter, Grace, decided to jump in on the generosity and gave Lee Christmas lights and decorations for her new tree.
The two also gathered up gently used Barbies, ponies, playsets and other toys her daughter would like, as well as a "mom" bag filled with candles, lotions and slippers. The Lanes dropped the items off to the mother Thursday morning.
"Without their help this year I wouldn't have been able to have a Christmas," Lee said.
Gomez and Lane aren't the only generous ones in our region. And it all started with a Facebook post.
"What is one thing you need that you cannot afford right now?" North Port resident Taylor Fergison posted Monday night. "Maybe you have it and don't need it or have a connection to get it."
The inquiry was posted to the private Facebook group "North Port/Port Charlotte: Buy Sell and Trade" and had the simple goal of spreading Christmas joy.
As of Thursday morning, the post had 160 comments with residents giving away their items others needed.
"I know how it is to struggle," Fergison said. "A lot of people are embarrassed to ask for help ... There's a lot of people here to help you."
Fergison saw a similar post on a separate community page in Indiana. "I was overwhelmed by all the love that people were helping," she said.
"I have two boys and I know how excited they get when I put up the Christmas tree for them," Gomez said. "I think it's very important to help one another in hard times and if anyone is able to help why not."
Lane used this as an opportunity to teach her daughter to be selfless.
"I’m always looking to help people especially when children are involved. God tells us to be good to our neighbor no matter what," Lane said. "It is something I want my kids to know and learn."
Selling was not allowed on the post, Fergison said. "If you're offering something on here to someone it means you're giving it to them for free."
Some items mentioned in the post include a headboard, a recliner, nursing shirts, a stove, and peanut butter to make cookies.
Meanwhile, Robin Rose offered to provide childcare for parents needing to go Christmas shopping or those who just need a break.
A Port Charlotte mother, Danielle MacRunnells, reached out to Rose, and is figuring out plans with her husband.
"After moving here in August, I have learned that people down here are very caring and show love/support for their neighbors, regardless of the circumstances," MacRunnells said. "It’s very reassuring to know I am raising my four children in a community that looks out for one another."
A North Port resident offered one user on the thread her round table.
"The biggest reason I wanted to do this was because I had multiple people show me that same compassion," Spears said. The community had come together a few years ago when she and her fiancé had a fire. "So when I have the opportunity to do that for someone else, I take it."
"There is so much negativity in the world and I think that this is a great way to show that there are still great people out there ready and willing to help other people even strangers," Spears added.
