PUNTA GORDA — The number of Allegiant Airline passengers at the Punta Gorda Airport was down from September and October of last year.
The culprit is Hurricane Ian.
After the hurricane forced a weeklong closure at the airport, the number of passengers was 64,668 in September compared to 73,000 in 2021. According to the Charlotte County Airport Authority passenger statistics report, there were 99,092 in October compared to 129,644 in October 2021.
Before the storm, the airline reported 123,937 passengers in August, which was up from 98,296 in August 2021.
The report also shows in August 2019 there were 98,000 passengers traveled and in September 2019 there were 57,100.
The airline increased its overall passengers beginning in January with 146,557 which was up from the 98,226 the following year. The airline saw its strongest numbers in March with 243,891 passengers up from 181,947 in March of 21. The airport is about to surpass the number of passengers from last year, which was 1,569,836. So far 1,545,824 passengers have come through the airport since January.
The fall passenger numbers fell after the hurricane caused an estimated $50 million in damage to the airport, hangars and commercial rentals on the airport property.
According to Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish, after Hurricane Ian hit Charlotte County, PGD staff inspected the property and cleaned up as the Bailey Terminal was being repaired.
"Staff worked to position thousands of emergency responders from national and state organizations in staging areas throughout airport property," he said.
He said response aircraft from the Air National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, Federal Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Coast Guard, medical helicopter services, and law enforcement agencies throughout the state provided assistance.
"The PGD Air Center is still primarily being used for fueling such essential air-based responders," Parish said.
The Southeast Airport Disaster Operations Group also responded by providing "much needed supplies" to PGD including fencing material, and sent staff from other airports to help with maintenance, temporary repairs and cleanup, he said.
Visitors were encouraged not to come to the airport as it was being cleaned up. Some - who were working remotely or needed to communicate but didn't have internet access - still came because they needed Wi-FI, which was available in the parking lot.
At the November Punta Gorda Airport Authority meeting, it was reported the airport continued to meet its budget estimates.
As of August, revenue was slightly higher in revenue and expenses by $1.8 million and the airport netted $6.7 million in profit.
