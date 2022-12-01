Airport damage

Chair of the Punta Gorda Airport Authority Robert Hancik listens at the October meeting about damage created at the airport after Hurricane Ian hit Charlotte County and forced the airport to close for a week. 

PUNTA GORDA — The number of Allegiant Airline passengers at the Punta Gorda Airport was down from September and October of last year.

The culprit is Hurricane Ian.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments