PORT CHARLOTTE — With Charlotte County Imagination Library celebrating its 10th anniversary recently, co-founder Sherrie Moody looked back on the library’s beginnings and shared its goals for the future.
She said when Shawn Gilstad, owner of The Purple House Salon in Punta Gorda, came to the area in 2011, he decided to do a fundraiser for the local Imagination Library.
Gilstad raised $1,000 and when he was ready to donate, he realized there was no Imagination Library in Charlotte County, Moody said.
“He was appalled — he came from Tennessee.”
The library’s website reveals what the library means to Gilstad: “Growing up in the state where Dolly Parton formed the Imagination Library, Gilstad saw firsthand what a difference the gift of literacy could mean for the children of a community.”
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library originated in Sevierville, Tennessee, in 1996, and has grown to serve more than 1.5 million children across the U.S. as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
The Imagination Library program recommends that a find a nonprofit to partner with, Moody said.
Gilstad investigated, and decided to share his story with the local media.
The Daily Sun ran the story on Gilstad’s quest to have an Imagination Library and his need for a nonprofit partner.
“I read the paper and two hours later I met with Shawn,” Moody said. Two days later, she agreed to have her nonprofit — The Charlotte Players, of which she is executive director — partner with Gilstad.
“The Charlotte Players is dedicated to community outreach,” she said, but added the library has significant meaning for her and her players: “If it weren’t for the written word, we wouldn’t have scripts.”
Three months later, in March 2012, the first book was mailed to Charlotte County children. Today, there are 2,500 Charlotte County preschool children enrolled in the program. Each receive 12 books per year, and it costs Charlotte County Imagination Library $25 per child annually, which is a little over $5,000 per month, which must be raised to cover costs for the current children enrolled.
Since the Charlotte County program began, more than 137,500 free books have been delivered to preschoolers in Charlotte County.
Moody did the math: “It costs $5,000 now per month — that’s how much we must fund-raise,” she said. But moving forward, Charlotte County Imagination Library’s Advisory Council, which is responsible for the local fundraising, hopes to serve all of the county’s preschoolers — a number projected at 6,000, Moody said.
That would mean each month, the council would have to raise $12,500, she explained.
The Dollywood Foundation provides all the organizational and technical support for the program, and local affiliates are responsible for registering the children and raising the money to pay for the free books they receive.
There are various community supporters who keep the library going, as well as those anonymous donors and group like the “Charlotte County Angels,” who dropped off a check for $1,500, Moody said.
“We get donations from mobile home parks — it’s an eclectic group of donors; literacy is important to them,” she said.
The library also gets financial support from the United Way of Charlotte County, Board of County Commissioners, City of Punta Gorda, Charlotte County Public Schools, Charlotte Harbor Rotary, The Charlotte Players, Gilstad Enterprises, Charlotte Community Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, The Patterson Foundation, Punta Gorda Kiwanis, Publix Charities, Underground Angels, Bingo Trail, Light Speed Gives, Delta Kappa Gamma — Gamma Nu, and the Alligator Park community.
Parents who wish to enroll their child in this free program can register by completing a simple form on the library’s website: www.charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org.
Approximately two months after registration, the first book arrives in the mail from the Dollywood Foundation in a clear plastic wrapper. A new book arrives free of charge to the family every month until the child’s fifth birthday.
