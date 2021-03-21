There were 799 fatalities from crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both in Florida last year — a decrease of about 30% from 2019.
This decrease can be attributed to the changes in driving behavior due to the pandemic, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).
Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties all saw decreases from 2019 to 2020 in fatalities from alcohol-impaired crashes, drug-impaired crashes and crashes that were the result of a combination of drugs and alcohol.
Although impaired-driving fatalities were down last year, the FLHSMV said it’s not “letting off the gas” for education and crash prevention efforts this year.
Throughout March, when many visitors typically come to Florida for Spring Break, FLHSMV and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are leading the Never Drive Impaired campaign to remind drivers that there is never a good excuse to drive impaired.
“Choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have serious, life-altering consequences. You can hurt yourself. You can hurt others,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes in a statement. “Keep our roads, loved ones, and yourself safe by pledging to never drive impaired. No excuses.”
In Florida, the legal limit is a breath alcohol level of under .08%. Anything above that is considered unlawful and can result in a DUI arrest. You can also be charged with a DUI for driving under the influence of chemical or controlled substances.
Motorists under 21 years old with a blood alcohol level of 0.02% or higher will have their license immediately suspended for six months for a first offense. A second offense results in a one-year suspension.
There were 15 fatalities as a result of impaired driving in Sarasota County last year, down from 21 fatalities in 2019, according to data from FLHSMV. In Charlotte County, eight people died as a result of impaired driving in 2020, while the year prior, nine people died from impaired driving crashes.
As Spring Break comes upon us, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation (FWC) is reminding boaters that driving a boat impaired is unlawful.
“Florida is the boating capital of the world; however, each year FWC officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented.” said Col. Curtis Brown, director of the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement in a statement. “Alcohol or drug use was noted as a contributor in approximately 29% of fatal accidents in 2020.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.