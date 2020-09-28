CAPE HAZE — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are investigating a boat wreck that resulted in severe injuries for one woman, officials said Monday.
According to reports, approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a 26-foot Wellcraft boat carrying six people struck a sandbar off the southern tip of the Cape Haze peninsula.
The boat was up on plane when it hit the sandbar.
Only one of the boat passengers was injured, according to reports.
A 25-year-old woman sustained lacerations to her left hand, right arm and a serious, traumatic injury to her lower right leg. She was airlifted by an Aeromed helicopter to the trauma center at Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated.
The water was very shallow, so Charlotte County EMS responders had to wade to the stranded boat and take the woman out on a floating stretcher, said Todd Dunn, spokesman for the Charlotte County Fire/EMS.
The Boca Grande Fire Department secured a landing pad for the Aeromed helicopter in a vacant lot next to their new public safety dock in Boca Grande, a few miles to the south.
State wildlife officers are still investigating the accident.
“We will provide additional updates as they become available,” said Melody Kilborn, a spokesperson for the Florida Wildlife Commission.
