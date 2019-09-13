PORT CHARLOTTE — In less than a week, five family homes have been built from the ground up.
The Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity held it's 2019 Home Builders Blitz this week, where five local builders constructed five homes, for five families, in five days.
By Friday, some homes, like the ones done by Ander Jackson Construction and Truex Preferred Construction, were putting on their hurricane shutters and installing carpets. Meanwhile, the houses from Florida Premiere Contractors and Coastal Property Group of Florida were working on the trim.
Harbor Home Builders was pretty much done, with a cleaning crew making the place look pretty Friday morning. The company had roughly 20 to 25 people working at a time to complete the home so quickly.
"It took an army," said the company's construction administrator, Cindy Grover.
Though some houses are behind others, contractors will likely put finishing touches on the homes next week.
"This is only the third Builders Blitz our affiliate has held during our 32 years of serving Charlotte County," said Jan Nick, development coordinator for Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity.
Those others were in 2008 and 2009, but this is the first where all the homes went up on one block.
The organization is holding a dedication today at 10 a.m., when the families will move into their new homes. Their stories are coming in Sunday's Sun.
