If you want to save money on the interest portion of your mortgage, now may be a wise time to refinance.
Mortgage rates fell to their lowest recorded level Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Last week, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.07%. That number dropped to 2.98% on Thursday morning. The American Banker's Association reported that a year ago, rates averaged at 3.81%
Senior Vice President of Charlotte State Bank and Trust Connie Ritchhart said there seems to be no shortage of people looking to purchase new homes right now.
"Record low interest rates have kept our residential lenders quite busy recently, but we remain concerned about the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," Ritchhart said. "Mortgage applications are currently are up; nationwide, they’ve increased 18 percent over last year. Refinancing applications remain constant but are higher than a year ago with rates being as low as they are right now."
Chief Lending Officer at Suncoast Credit Union Vicki Lovett said the record low mortgage interest rates are driving historic high loan volume to the financial organization.
"Suncoast has very strong refinance volume and purchase volume as well," Lovett said. "Suncoast is currently offering an incentive of $2,000 towards closing costs on our 3/3 adjustable rate mortgage. We also offer a wide variety of other attractive mortgage products including a first time homebuyer program."
Brian Faro, managing broker at Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, said the recent interest rates have been a blessing to the real estate market.
"It’s helped sales stay steady and in some instances even spike up," Faro said. "The downfall is that it’s drained the inventory, so we have buyers looking and limited options for them. It’s a rare time that it’s good to be a buyer and a seller."
