NORTH PORT - A serious crash on Interstate 75 northbound at the 179 mile marker had slowed down the road Monday afternoon.
The crash was called in about 5:35 p.m.
One person was entrapped and critically injured in the crash, authorities stated. A second person was also seriously hurt.
The road was closed northbound near Toledo Blade Boulevard as of 5:48 p.m. It had one lane reopened by 6:10 p.m. but was still moving slowly.
