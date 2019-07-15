Interstate shut down by crash

Authorities on scene at a crash Monday evening in North Port near Toledo Blade in the northbound lanes that has shut down Interstate 75. 

 Scott Lawson North Port Editor

NORTH PORT - A serious crash on Interstate 75 northbound at the 179 mile marker had slowed down the road Monday afternoon. 

The crash was called in about 5:35 p.m.

One person was entrapped and critically injured in the crash, authorities stated. A second person was also seriously hurt. 

The road was closed northbound near Toledo Blade Boulevard as of 5:48 p.m. It had one lane reopened by 6:10 p.m. but was still moving slowly. 

