The Leadership Charlotte class of 2020 was introduced Thursday.

The Leadership Charlotte class of 2020 was introduced Thursday at a reception in their honor, hosted by the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.

According to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, class members include: Beverly Back, Nix & Associates Real Estate; Craig Badinger, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra; Karin Barbito, Pregnancy Solutions; Rosa Benghtt, Granny Nannies Home Health Agency; Bryon Catlin Jr., Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office; Tara Fabiano, Farr Law Firm; Chris Fankhauser, Helping Hands SWFL; Reppard Gordon, Caldwell Trust Company; Tamsen Hays, Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross, McKinley & Young, PA; Cody Henthorn, Tidewell Hospice; Suzanne Herron, Charlotte Community Foundation; Kenna Hubai, Charlotte County Economic Development Office; Claire Jubb, Charlotte County Community Development Department; Garrett Kizer, Charlotte Harbor Construction Inc.; Thomas Klein, Coastal Express Car Wash; Denise MacKenzie, Fawcett Memorial Hospital; Mike McLellan, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce; Mike Mitchell, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School; Jay Montero, Radiology Regional Centers; Michael Presley, Presley Beane Financial Services; Adriana Quinones, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens; Melissa Reichert, City of Punta Gorda; Laura Rich, Bank OZK; Gaither Stephens, Gulf Coast Partnership; Brittney Williamson, Weiler Engineering Corporation; Terry Wright, Integra Estate & Life Care Services. Jennifer Beane, Presley Beane Financial Services, will chair the class and Nicholas Worden, Centennial Bank, is the vice chair.

