The number of people involuntarily admitted for substance abuse treatment has roughly tripled in Charlotte County since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Florida law called the Marchman Act serves as a means of helping families and friends seek involuntary services for a person who is substance abuse impaired.
In Charlotte County, when a person is admitted under the Marchman Act, they are evaluated at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, where they detox and are free from the threat of arrest.
“As a community, we would rather see a Marchman Act than an overdose,” said Victoria Scanlon, CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. “So if family members or loved ones are concerned about substance abuse, I would encourage them to ... read about the Marchman Act and how to initiate it.”
Nationwide and across the state, substance abuse has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, there were month 60,000 overdoses across Florida, up year over year, according to state officials.
In Charlotte County this year, there have been at least 83 drug overdoses that the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to, it said.
This year, 22 people have died from a drug overdose in the county, according to Charlotte County’s district Medical Examiner.
“We’ve been a lot more isolated for about five months now and anxiety is a substantial issue,” Scanlon said. “The Marchman Acts increased dramatically after COVID-19 started… We have people fearful of getting sick or fearful of their loved ones getting sick.”
In 2019, Charlotte County saw about 140 adults get admitted to care under the Marchman Act. The county for years has run a steady one-year average.
But between February and June of this year, there was a 200% increase in adult Marchman Acts. If the trend continues, CBHC projects it will serve about 350 adults by the end of this year.
“We continue to see opiates as a concern locally and alcohol use has also increased, Scanlon said. “We’re seeing folks of all ages.”
Involuntary examination court orders may be issued for examination up to 72 hours, according to CBHC. Involuntary placement petitions are heard within five days, with a public defender appointed to represent the patient. If the court concludes the patient meets the criteria, it may order involuntary treatment in 90-day increments. After a 90-day increment, the court may order an additional 90 days if the criteria exists.
Law enforcement is also authorized to transport a person to an evaluation facility if there is reason to believe the person’s behavior meets statutory guidelines for involuntary examination under the Marchman Act.
In 2017, CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell implemented the Sheriff’s Drug Recovery Initiative in collaboration with CBHC as an open-door program, that aims to help people overcome addiction rather than arresting addicts who need treatment.
“We are offering contemporary options of prevention, intervention and treatment for those who are ready, providing a safe way for addicts to turn over user amount of drugs in exchange for help, and without the fear of being criminally charged," Prummell said in a statement.
Prummell said he hopes that the program becomes a form of crime prevention.
“Although the program is not new, the need is greater than ever,” he stated. “Our hope is that we can make a difference within the lives of those suffering from this disease, so they can ultimately turn their lives around and become a productive member of society.”
Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a round table discussion in Altamonte Springs to talk about the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on Floridians' mental health.
“While we, of course, continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, we should acknowledge that this pandemic has probably made some of these other issues more challenging,” DeSantis said. “These are not issues that are going to go away, they’re going to perennial and they are going to continue to be challenging.”
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that one in four adults between the ages of 18 and 24 say they've considered suicide in the past month because of the pandemic.
“When we talk about isolation, it’s important that all of us focus on how we're going to access our support network,” Scanlon said. “Those connections are important especially when you’re experiencing high levels of stress.”
If you notice that someone you know has increased their substance abuse and may be a threat to themselves or others, you should get involved, Scanlon said. It is better to reach out early, rather than waiting for the problem to get worse.
“It’s very similar to going to the doctor for a high blood pressure versus waiting for it to escalate to a heart attack,” Scanlon said. “We encourage folks to reach out — we’re ready to respond.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues, you can contact CBHC at 941-639-8300. Its 24-Hour Crisis Line is 941-575-0222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.