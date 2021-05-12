Motorists are rushing out to hoard gasoline, sparking outages in Charlotte County which were evident Wednesday.
Many stations from Punta Gorda to Venice reported late Wednesday they were out of fuel — or running low.
"We got a delivery of 6,000 gallons at 10 a.m. this morning, and we now have 400 gallons of gas left plus diesel," said Michelle Searles, assistant manager at the Murphy USA station on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda.
The SuperDay Citgo station at State Road 776 and Gasparilla Road near Englewood was bustling with activity throughout much of the morning. A line of vehicles stretched out almost to S.R. 776 as people filled their car, truck and boat tanks.
A call to the station shortly after 4 p.m. was answered by worker Tristan Way, who said, "We're all out of gasoline."
Shortages were seen at the Circle K Shell station in Port Charlotte near the North Port border. A worker there confirmed the station had only premium gasoline and diesel left.
The Marathon station in Charlotte Harbor, which also saw a lot of motorists Wednesday morning, had only regular unleaded gasoline by late afternoon, confirmed a worker.
The situation was the same elsewhere, but at the WaWa in Port Charlotte, a worker late afternoon said there was plenty of gasoline.
Panic-buying came after news the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies some 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast, wouldn't be up and running until Friday due to a ransomware attack.
Apparently, motorists reacted to that announcement — while ignoring the fact that Florida's gasoline supply doesn't depend on the pipeline.
The AAA Auto Club released a statement Wednesday to quell fears among Floridians: "Florida is not heavily reliant on the Colonial Pipeline. Ninety percent of Florida's gasoline flows in through our ports on cargo ships. That gasoline is then driven to the pumps on tanker trucks."
But in one area of Punta Gorda, you would have thought it was 1976 during the infamous oil crisis which left motorists waiting in long lines at the pumps.
Supply and demand
The Shell at Venice Avenue and U.S. 41 Bypass ran out of gas Tuesday evening while the Mobil off Venice Avenue was out of gas by 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Corporate employees at several gas stations did not comment on the current situation.
At the 7-Eleven and Shell stations on U.S. 41 near Aqui Esta in Punta Gorda, all pumps, with the exception of diesel, were out.
UPS driver Vincent Farruggio, who was in the 7-Eleven, said, "They told us to fill up every night."
Alicia Clark, manager of the 7-Eleven, said the pumps were dry at 6 a.m. when she came to work, while a customer said people around 10 p.m. Tuesday came equipped with plastic gas cans. "They were hoarding it," she said.
Cars kept coming into the lot, circling the pumps, then abruptly leaving after realizing there was no gas.
The situation across the road at Shell was similar. All pumps, except for diesel, were empty.
There, too, cars kept coming into the station, then leaving once they saw there was no gasoline.
On U.S. 41 near Burnt Store Road at the Mobil/Circle K, there was no gasoline to be had. The store's manager, Michael, who didn't want to give his last name, said he believed supply ran out around midnight Tuesday.
Turning onto Jones Loop Road, the situation was different. None of the station's pumps shortly after 10 a.m. appeared to be out of gas, and some stations had very few customers pumping gas.
However, at the WaWa at Jones Loop and Taylor roads, cars were two to three deep, waiting to fill up. Regular unleaded was selling for $2.799, so perhaps it was the lure of WaWa food which attracted motorists.
Gasoline also seemed plentiful across the bridge Wednesday morning. In Charlotte Harbor at the Marathon station, Debbie Morrow, of Arcadia, was filling up.
She said, "I needed gas, and I checked prices and decided to buy here."
The station was selling regular unleaded for $2.709, which was the lowest price seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Morrow said she wasn't concerned about supply. When asked why she came all the way to Charlotte County when she lived in Arcadia, she explained, "I had an appointment around here."
Another consumer not worried was Candace Sanders, of Port Charlotte.
A lifelong resident, Sanders said, "I'm filling up my two cars, and then I'm done."
She called gasoline hoarders "ridiculous," and mentioned a video clip she saw "of a woman filling up a plastic bag with gasoline. It was leaking and everything."
She said the woman would be lucky not to have a fire or explosion later.
Meanwhile, to assuage fears for Florida drivers, AAA released graphics showing Florida's petroleum product supply and the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast refineries and key product flows.
AAA did allude to "reports of fuel outages at various gas stations, due to unusually strong demand."
Mark Jenkins, spokesman for the auto club, said, "The problem is, that surge in demand is what actually creates the supply issue, since gas stations can only hold so much fuel at a given time."
Back at the 7-Eleven, Clark reiterated Jenkins' statement. "We had a delivery last night," she said.
Jenkins said in a written release, "This is not a refinery issue. Gasoline is still being made and fuel continues sailing through Florida ports, regardless of whether the Colonial Pipeline is operational."
Panic-buying's impact
Due to consumer fears of supply being cut off, gasoline sales in the southeastern U.S. were two to three times higher than normal over the past few days, according to AAA.
Overnight Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency to help satisfy strong demand. Now, fuel trucks would be allowed to carry more gasoline — between 500 and 1,000 gallons more — and spend more time on the roads making deliveries, according to the emergency order.
Also, the Environmental Protection Agency has granted a waiver that strengthens Florida's fuel access by allowing the sale of both winter and summer blend gasoline.
Despite the surge in demand, Florida's gas prices haven't made significant gains since the Colonial Pipeline reported its outage on Friday, according to AAA, which put the state average of regular at $2.89 per gallon — 2 cents more than the same time a week ago.
