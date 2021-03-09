Port Charlotte Town Center mall owner Washington Prime Group was mum Tuesday amid published reports that the real estate investment trust was on the verge of a potential bankruptcy filing.
After The Daily Sun reached out to a Town Center spokesperson for comment, a WPG spokesperson emailed a statement: "Washington Prime Group does not comment on market rumors.
"As previously announced, Washington Prime Group’s board of directors has engaged advisors to explore strategic alternatives in order to strengthen the company’s balance sheet. We intend to continue business as usual at Washington Prime Group’s properties, where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing safe and enjoyable experiences for our guests."
When Bloomberg first reported WPG was preparing a potential bankruptcy filing to avert a default after it skipped an interest payment, stock prices tumbled by more than half. The fall triggered trading halts on the New York Stock Exchange.
As of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, the stock (WPG) was trading at $3.67, up from around $2 earlier in the day. The stock opened at $1.85 and hit a day high of $4.72 before easing. Its 52-week high was $19.71 hit on March 9, 2020; its low was $1.69 on March 5 this year.
The company announced Feb. 16 it would miss a $23.2 million interest payment on senior notes while negotiating with its lenders.
Local mall business owners, when informed of the owner's debt problems, looked shocked.
Houssine Jalloul recently opened the Bouncy Bungee Jump and animal rides located outside the food court. He lamented the lack of business. "Yesterday was the worst day." He said Saturday was better, but he expected more business.
Another business owner, Rajeeb Sharma, who, along with his wife Neelakshi and son Rahul, own and operate Exotic Gems featuring Pandora, located near the food court, said, "We have spoken to management."
Sharma said he was told that after Macy's leaves the mall in April, there were "others on the way; the mall was getting other people to move in."
Sharma looked surprised when told of the news reports. He hadn't heard anything, and expressed frustration. "I opened in October. I wanted to expand and make (the jewelry store) a little bigger.
"We kept asking, 'Is it OK for us to move forward?' "
Admitting business has been slow for him, he added, "Business has been slow for everybody."
Sharma called the mall "dingy" and said the management "should have held onto people here," referring to giving business owners a break on rent when business slowed during the pandemic.
Sharma said he was one of those former tenants who had to leave when the rent went up and business eased during the Great Recession. "I was here in 1995; I had two kiosks and sold gold jewelry."
He said he left when the lease up due to the rent hike. From there, he went to Ketchikan, Alaska, where he sold gold jewelry to tourists, mainly cruise trip passengers, before returning to the Town Center mall in October.
Sharma wasn't the only person thinking the mall was "dingy."
Shopper Rich Malpedo, a Vietnam veteran and Port Charlotte resident, said, "They never kept it up." He said there are a number of vacant store spaces, and said, "Subway just left the mall."
Malpedo, who has lived in Port Charlotte for 41 years, said, "I was at the grand opening."
Malpedo said he didn't want to drive further and said he hoped the mall wouldn't close. "This is where I go; I don't want to drive to Fort Myers."
The mall opened in August 1989 to a crowd of more than 25,000, according to reports.
Although there is no indication the Port Charlotte Town Center will close, the mall isn't bustling with its pre-pandemic activity, and there are plenty of "for lease" signs. Some three-dozen stores, including Sears and the Ruby Tuesday restaurant are empty, and Macy's will vacate the mall in April. Most striking is Regal 16 Cinemas' temporary closing.
On Tuesday, shoppers were sparse; many were strolling. Walking the mall is a popular activity, especially in the warmer months.
Several shoppers were dismayed upon being told the mall owner was facing financial challenges. Jennifer Lall, of Port Charlotte, said she visits the mall about every two weeks. Among her favorite stores, she said, were JCPenney, Dillard's and Turquaz.
Brock and Karen Leggo said they had two homes, but just sold their place in the Keys and are now full-time residents of Port Charlotte. Karen Leggo said she has been coming to the mall for 18 years and would not want to see it go.
Apparently, the mall is a big part of local residents' lives. Dagmer O'Brien, a Punta Gorda resident, said she likes shopping at Bealls Department store "about once a week."
Younger people visit the mall more frequently. "I come here fairly often," said North Port resident Dominik Smith.
Alexander Lindsay, a millennial, said if the mall ever did close, he would shop online. He said he wasn't happy to see Macy's leaving, as "that's where I go."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.