Inspector Mohammed Sayed is used to it by now. No restaurant owner exactly enjoys seeing him, but the savvy ones embrace him.

“Some restaurant owners dread the health inspection,” said Jamal Hishmeh of Port Charlotte’s Joseph’s Deli. “But they should look at it as a learning experience. His job is to make sure that restaurants are safe and clean for the public.”

Which restaurants did not pass recent inspections? Most of the restaurants that don’t pass an inspection by the Florida Department of Professio…

Punta Gorda restaurateur Chris Evans — owner of Blue Turtle and F.M. Don’s — agreed. “We treat health inspectors as our best friends. It is the right thing to do for our guests, which is what’s best for our company.”

Would you ever go to a restaurant that had been closed by the health department? Do you know what kind of things might result in an intermediate citation for a restaurant? Have you ever looked up the most recent health inspection for your favorite eatery?

During the past month in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, most restaurants passed inspections on first visits.

But as far as those that didn’t, seven restaurants in Charlotte County, one in DeSoto County, and four in Englewood and North Port in Sarasota County, required re-inspections between May 12 and June 12. Since then, they may have passed their follow-ups.

And just two restaurants in the region were fined during that time, with no closures, according to information from DBPR.

How inspections work

Sayed arrives, unannounced, to check, among many other details, general cleanliness, refrigeration, food temperatures and dates, storage of raw meat, sanitizer solutions, the dish machine area, employee ServSafe food handler training, and hot water, soap and paper towels at all sinks.

The inspector gives owners the opportunity to correct issues onsite. Sometimes he calls for a follow-up inspection.

Hishmeh takes his visits seriously.

“I always walk through with him. Mohammed is very hands on and wants to educate restaurant owners so that they don’t make the same mistakes.

“After we walk through, he reviews the inspection, I sign on his tablet and he sends me a follow-up email with the completed inspection report.”

Restaurant inspections are the bailiwick, not of some faceless “health department,” but of Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), Division of Hotels and Restaurants, which licenses and inspects the state’s “retail, ready-to-eat” establishments.

Their inspectors and the fire marshal visit at least once a year.

Effective Jan. 1, 2013, the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants adopted provisions of the 2009 FDA Food Code. One of the most important changes was a new, three-tiered violation classification system that replaced the bare-bones “Critical” and “Noncritical” classifications with “High Priority,” “Intermediate” and “Basic” to better define degrees of severity for operators and consumers.

A July 2014 Florida code revision also empowered the division to inspect every establishment as often as required by its risk level, based on history of compliance. The cleaner the restaurant’s track record, the lower the risk level and the fewer scheduled inspections — normally two to three per year.

Those showing more than four or five inspections in their annual DBPR record should raise red flags for consumers.

More warnings trigger the need for more follow-up inspections. Official complaints trigger unscheduled additional mandatory inspections. The worst case? A routine inspection that suddenly shuts a place down.

How bad are emergency closures?

News of an emergency health-violation closure spreads like wildfire on social media, especially where rats or roaches are implicated. Nevertheless, most shutdowns don’t last more than a day.

Most — like 2017’s one-day closures of Angelo’s Pizza in Grove City and Punta Gorda’s Downtown Gatorz — are resolved almost immediately. In 2018, Hurricane Charley’s, The Blue Turtle and Ice House Pub in Punta Gorda; The Fishery, Country Hound and Great Wall in Englewood; and China Chef in North Port all reopened the next day.

A more serious case was North Port Family Restaurant (previously Stuff-a-Belly Diner), shut down in 2012 for 22 violations, 19 of them high-priority, including live and dead roaches. The owners blasted the report as an exaggeration, bounced back and reopened two days later, after a deep cleaning. They ultimately went out of business.

Under its previous owner, Port Charlotte’s Gatorz Bar & Grill closed in 2013 after state inspectors found roaches throughout the interior. Staff there went through a similar cleaning drill, reopening within a week.

But no other Charlotte County restaurant has experienced a closure that lasted as long as the one in 2017 at Sunset Grill on the Harbor — now demolished to make way for Sunseeker Resort.

Reopening Sunset Grill took five weeks and three follow-up inspections, making it the longest and most serious temporary closing in the area, if not the state, in the previous three years.

The critical inspection found 18 violations, including 17 live roaches, several dead ones and two dead rats in traps.

It also found 87 rat droppings in the dining room, kitchen and other areas, as well as in the basement, where they were “too numerous to count.” The inspector also noted, “Observed live cat in the basement of establishment. According to operator, using the cat to keep the rodents away.”

At the time, DBPR spokesperson Kathleen Keenan said, “The department’s main goal is to focus on educating licensees and work with them as they strive to come into compliance. More serious violations (like live insects or vermin) take time to correct. In those cases, the department may have to issue an emergency closure until the establishment can obtain pest control services and the violations are corrected. Even then, the department strives to return to a licensed establishment as soon as possible to perform a follow-up inspection so the business can reopen once it is deemed safe.”

According to Keenan, emergency closures are a serious matter, mandated only when “the continued operation of a licensed establishment presents a severe and immediate threat to public safety.”

It’s no coincidence that troubled eateries, on the brink of closure, experience more operator apathy, complaints, warnings and emergency closures than most.

Punta Gorda’s Burnt Store Grille closed down in September 2017 under the weight of 34 violations, many of them repeat offenses, including enough gaps in its walls to welcome hungry rodents. It never really recovered.

Placida’s Fishery Restaurant, now razed for the new Village and Marina of Boca Grande, was shut down twice due to rodent infestation in spring 2018, though it twice managed to reopen the next day.

There’s an app for that

Given the potential perils, how can you protect yourself when you go out to eat?

You can check DBPR inspection reports available at www.myfloridalicense.com, by clicking on a restaurant’s name to see inspection results for the past several months.

Yelp online also provides health scores, but its data is less current and less precise. Although it lists the results of recent inspections, its main score reads only “Pass” on a theoretical pass-fail scale, even for eateries with as many as 27 violations, or for ones that have failed a recent inspection.

If a web search seems too cumbersome, mobile apps, including Yelp’s, let you check prospective dining establishments while en route to eat. A DBPR app even lets you report unlicensed activity and file complaints.

Launched in January, the HDScores app (which costs $1.99 a month and $11.99 a year), became well known in 2018 for powering Yelp’s inspection details.

It allows diners to run a know-before-you-go search for restaurant health inspection information from 42 states, including Florida. The location-based app pulls up restaurants around you based on your GPS location or allows searching by name. It sources data directly from the DBPR but applies its own algorithm to assign restaurants point values up to 100. The closer to 100, the “cleaner” the restaurant.

HDScores also tags offending eateries with three alarming emoticons: an X-eyed yellow Allergy Alert, a vomit-green Illness Alert and a rat-faced Pest Alert.

Beyond HDScores’ sensationally scary icons, its at-a-glance ratings indicate only “Violation,” for each offense, rather than categorizing as Basic, Intermediate or High Priority. It color-codes “Corrected on Site” in green type and red-flags “Priority” for each DBPR High Priority violation.

Apps with glib scores are easy to use, but the DBPR made its own app (DBPRMobile) available in 2014, which provides raw detailed reports, free of the possible bias of third-party algorithmic calculations.

Consistent with the DBPR’s educational mission, each violation provides the full code, chapter and verse, and includes the inspector’s comments—all color-coded for Basic, Intermediate and High Priority. The app gives you much more to read than the online report, but it’s thorough.

Some local restaurateurs are leery about any scores consumers might lay their hands on, urging caution in reading a DBPR online report that they might not fully understand or scores assigned by a third-party app, especially when it’s always a “Pass.”

One warned in a local online forum, “If people just look at the score, that doesn’t always give the full story. It might not change for six months or more, as that is how long it sometimes takes for the inspector to come back and update the inspection. Violations might have nothing to do with cleanliness or food prep, yet still a score could be low.”

A restaurant could score a relatively low 82 while having only Basic violations, such as microwave surfaces encrusted with food debris. Worse, the common Intermediate violation of mold growing in an “A-rated” restaurant’s ice bin could make you sicker than violations at a “C-rated” eatery.

When all’s said and done, the biggest public health threat in a restaurant is human carelessness, and your best defense is often the DBPR inspector.