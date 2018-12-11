“After losing a spouse, you feel like you’re deep underwater, looking up at the sky,” she said.
The feeling persisted for months after Cecile Gelb’s husband, Greg, 53, died following minor surgery.
That was more than two years ago.
“But I’m a very positive person, always looking for the silver lining,” she added. “I don’t use the word ‘bad.’ I have good days and not-so-good days.”
Before long, her creativity surfaced. She gradually began envisioning different projects and pursued them, branching off into natural soaps, skin care products, ceramics, candles, jewelry, totes, T-shirts — an explosion of unique creations.
“You know,” she reflected, “Everything with my business happened since Greg passed. He was the whole inspiration.”
On the first anniversary of his passing, she received Island Woman Creations’ finished logo, designed around Jamaica’s national bird, the brilliant swallowtail hummingbird. It was the beginning of her Island Woman line.
“I’m from Jamaica, but the ‘island’ can be anyplace if you’re in an island state of mind,” she said. “If you think about it, people always see their happy place as an island somewhere.”
The Port Charlotte resident started her online business less than a year ago and began selling her work at Wild Child Art Gallery in Matlacha.
When the opportunity presented itself, she moved her creations to a 900-square-foot storefront in La Playa Plaza in Port Charlotte.
“I wanted something really nice,” she explained, “not too crowded with stuff. Here, I sell only products that I’ve made or had input into.”
Her extensive line of handmade natural soaps and skin care products all started with a fragrant cream called “Cecile’s Face Butter,” which she first concocted for herself out of mango butter and 13 different natural oils.
“It’s the nucleus of my whole business,” she said. “After I began using it, my friends would ask me if I had someone new in my life, because I had this glow about me. I didn’t make it for sale at first, but they kept asking me for some.
“After using it, one of my friends said that her mother, who’s over 90, told her for the first time in years how pretty she looked.”
Gelb realized she was onto something.
Island Woman Creations continued growing into a full collection of facial scrubs, face and body butter, milk and honey bath powder, cold process soaps and all-natural lip balms.
But Island Woman didn’t stop there.
“If I see a problem, I go about solving it,” said Gelb. “So, for instance, I made leaf-shaped spoon holders for our stovetop and dishes that can be used to hold jewelry or tea bags.”
She molds scented candles from pure soy fragrance oils made in America, with cotton wicks, so that she and clients know exactly what’s in them. She sells them, boxed as gifts, in tins that can be covered when not in use and recycled as containers after the candles burn down.
Lining one wall of her shop is an assortment of islandy bags with mermaids and turtles, made of brightly colored cushion covers, fully lined, with cellphone/key pockets. Coming next will be a line of light batik dresses.
She crafts intricately detailed ceramic-clay and glass miniatures, displayed under domes, as well as rosaries.
She held up a hematite rosary-in-progress.
“It might be heresy, but it seems to take forever to pray the rosary if all the stones are the same, so I break them up with different symbols. And I pray while I’m making them.”
