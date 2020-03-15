PUNTA GORDA — Bloom Academy teacher Donna LeDuc decided just this week to shave her head.
She had been on the fence about it for a month, going back and forth, but eventually ended up shaving it for one of her 3-year-old students who has a tumor behind her heart.
“She’s the sweetest princess,” LeDuc said, shaving and donating her long, brunette locks to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research.
She and 20 others shaved their heads Saturday at Celtic Ray Public House’s second annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon for Children’s Cancer Saturday afternoon. And despite coronavirus fears, the outdoor deck was packed with willing participants shaving their heads.
“The money is for a cause that we all have been touched by,” LeDuc said. Plus, she wanted to change her hair. “It’ll grow back.”
Though former leukemia patient Luke Stolarczyk, 10, has been cancer-free for some time now, he underwent over three years of treatment.
“Hopefully (researchers) can develop treatment that doesn’t have negative side effects,” his mom, Sarah Stolarczyk, said.
Tom Halanski, a cancer patient since 2008, got his head shaved out of solidarity.
“Kids shouldn’t have to go through this,” he said. But for kids who unfortunately do have cancer, he wants them to know, “There’s life beyond it.”
Another woman who got her head shaved was organizer Kathi Haynie, who shaved her head for her third year.
“The local community has been amazing,” she said, adding she raised over $12,000 online before the event even started, and at least $3,000 at the event.
To donate to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, or learn more about it, visit www.stbaldricks.org/donate/event/13598/2020.
