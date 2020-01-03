This will be a stay-at-home-under-the-covers-with-a-good-book kind of weekend.
Sorry, beach fans.
Starting with rain today, and going into 40-degree weather Monday morning, the region should brace itself for colder weather. In fact, Monday morning “will be the coldest morning of the season so far,” according to WINK News meteorologist Jim Farrell.
In both Sarasota and Charlotte counties, expect showers and possible thunderstorms this morning until the afternoon. In addition to the expected quarter-to-half-inch of rain, it will be breezy. The high for the day will be 77 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s going to be a rough weekend to go to the beach,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Shiveley. “It will be nice once its sunny,” he said, but the water will still be a little too cold to enjoy.
Later tonight, temperatures will drop as low as 50 degrees, and it will be breezy. The rain will have gone away, though, with some clouds remaining but eventually bringing clear skies.
Sunday morning will definitely not be as wet as Saturday, but it will be colder.
The sun will come out to help with the high of 63 degrees. Winds will still persist with gusts as high as 18 miles per hour.
Expect clear skies except for the possible clouds from your breath if you dare to go outside, as the low will drop to a cold 46 degrees.
Monday morning will be the cold one, according to Farrell. Residents can expect temperatures between 39 and 42 degrees.
And it’s not over. We can expect to see more of these fronts through February, according to Bob Harrigan, a meteorologist for ABC 7.
”We are not expecting El Nino this winter so the chance for severe weather is lower,” Harrigan added. “However we will still see the chance for severe weather with the fronts that come down later this month.”
During the week, rain isn’t in the forecast, but the daily highs will stay around the high 60s to the low 70s due to a weaker cold front coming in. Temperatures will dip down to the 50s Monday and Tuesday night.
And remember: If it’s cold to you, it’s definitely cold to your furry friends. Remember to bring your pets inside when its cold.
