With the holidays over and residents settling into a new year, it's time to get back to work.
That includes selling homes. But just how is our real estate market doing?
The Sun spoke with the new president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Bill Dryburgh, to figure this out.
Q: How do you expect this year to be different from last year?
"This year's going to be a little stronger," Dryburgh said. "The economy is doing much better and I think it's reflecting in sales within our association area."
There are a few factors that go into this, Dryburgh said. One is bargains, so lots of sales, and another is more developments adding value to homes.
"It's just a really good market," Dryburgh said.
Q: There seemed to have been a huge jump in November and December closed sales, which increased 30.9% and 40.7% respectively since the year before. Why do you think that is? Can we keep this up?
"I think we can keep this up," Dryburgh said.
With traffic and crime being more prevalent both north of us in Sarasota County and south of us in Lee County, "Charlotte County looks like one of the better places to buy."
Q: The inventory is decreasing. Does that mean the market is drifting in favor to the seller?
"I don't think it's totally a seller's market," Dryburgh said. "But we're kind of headed that way ... Now would be a good time to put your home on the market."
Many snowbirds who stay here for six months out of the year are looking to buy right now, he said.
Q: What are the pluses of purchasing a townhome or a condo?
The nice thing about these properties, Dryburgh said, is "somebody else is taking care of the grass." Residents have landlords who are in charge of the little things.
"If you want to go on an extended vacation, you just lock up the door and go," he said. "Everything's pretty safe in there."
He said this option is especially appealing to snowbirds, who are gone half the year.
With more amenities being offered at these properties, though, the prices are going up a tad in price.
