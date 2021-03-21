You have permission to edit this article.
It's time to get wild again at Peace River Wildlife Center

Frugality, loans helped Peace River Wildlife Center remain open

"Ambassador" Orion and enclosure mate Maggie (right) - both Barred Owls

Orion (right) was cared for by a woman who rescued it when it fell out of its nest. Even though she replaced it, Orion was "imprinted" -- mean it's used to a human providing its food, and it had to be turned over to the PRWC as it could not survive in the wild.

Visitors have returned to the Peace River Wildlife Center after its shutdown last March due to the pandemic, but the center still faces financial challenges.

The popular Punta Gorda landmark was founded in 1982 by local veterinarian Dr. Jerry Gingerich.

Many come to see their favorite residents: Luna the screech owl, Orion the barred owl, American bald eagles Bilfred and Captain Arthur, Bella the great horned owl; Spirit the fish crow, pelicans, and more.

Although the center saw no visitors during its closing, volunteers continued to feed the wildlife and clean habitats, said Callie Stahl, executive director, who took The Daily Sun on a tour of the facility Wednesday.

Callie Stahl and Orion

Callie Stahl, executive director of PRWC, gives resident Orion a gentle stroke. A barred owl and Center "ambassador," Orion shares his enclosure with "snowbird" mate Maggie (background) each season.

"Our hospital never closed; we were very lucky to keep the hospital open, and we practiced Covid protocols at both facilities," she said.

Although no admission is charged, a jug at the entrance encourages visitors to make a freewill donation, all of which goes toward the care, feeding and upkeep of wildlife and the facility. Proceeds from the gift shop also go toward the nonprofit organization.

The PRWC cares for approximately 2,500 injured wildlife a year, Stahl said. Most are treated and rehabilitated, then released. Others become permanent residents of the facility if unable to survive in the wild.

Some become "ambassadors" and are taken to venues, such as Fishermen's Village, civic groups, schools, etc., where volunteers offer educational talks and answer questions.

Wild animals raised by humans become "imprinted," Stahl said. This is when they come to rely on humans for food and shelter, making it impossible for them to live in the wild. She cited Bella, a great horned owl and PRWC ambassador.

"Bella was raised by people and imprinted," Stahl said. They rescued her as a fledgling and tried to release her. "After being released, Bella went door to door in the neighborhood looking for food," Stahl said. This went on for weeks. Sometimes, she would fly down to people to be fed. The owl didn't know how to hunt, find shelter, and avoid predators.

Ursula the crested caracara

Ursula the crested caracara is not common in our area. It is mostly found in Mexico, where it's known as the "Mexican eagle," and in Central and South America. A member of the falcon family, Ursula was admitted to the Center in 2014 with old healed wing fractures most likely due to vehicle impact. If you want to see this relatively rare bird to our area, head over to the PRWC.

If living in the wild and not imprinted, Bella would have been able to capture large prey, even other raptorial birds. Great horned owls regularly kill and eat other owls and are an important predator on nestling ospreys. They also don't live as long as those in captivity; Bella could live up to 40 years, said Stahl.

Some residents are true senior citizens. Lucy, a turkey vulture, was brought to PRWC in December 1989. She was hit by a car near the baseball stadium on State Road 776 in Murdock, and her left wing had to be amputated. In captivity, turkey vultures can live several decades, Stahl explained.


There are a couple of American white pelicans at the center. This species migrates to our part of the state each year. Unlike our native brown pelican, it doesn't dive for fish but rather, dips its head underwater to scoop up fish.

Stahl pointed out the "horns" growing out of the white pelicans' beaks. This occurs at nesting season, when they grow them to vie for nesting sites by nudging each other out of the way.

Stahl said even though the wildlife at PRWC is not reproducing, species go through hormonal changes — building nests, plumage changes, etc., as they would in the wild.

Bella, the great horned owl

Bella, a great horned owl, came to the center after it was raised by humans and unable to hunt and seek shelter, as it had become "imprinted" - unable to survive on its own due to reliance on humans. After being released, it roamed its Lee County neighborhood, going "door to door" begging for food. In the wild, it would have hunted small mammals, including skunks, and even other owls. Great horned owls are the largest owls.

And in the wild, while species don't nest with other species, in captivity they do. A cattle egret paired with a black crowned night heron at the center.

Two of the more popular residents are Captain Arthur and Bilfred — American bald eagles. They came to the facility due to wing injuries and cannot fly.

Many come to see Ursula — the crested caracara, a member of the falcon family. She was admitted in early 2014 with old healed fractures. This species is not found in our area; it is common in Mexico and is sometimes referred to as the "Mexican eagle."

Spork the roseate spoonbill came to the PRWC from the Wildlife Center of Venice. After treatment, the bird was transferred to the center to live out its life.

Ever popular is Spirit the fish crow, a resident at PRWC for many years, Spirit talks and says "Hi." Rescued as an injured nestling, he no longer recognizes or relates to members of his own species.

Perhaps the "face" of PRWC is Luna, an Eastern screech owl that is leucistic — not albino, meaning it lacks cells that make pigment. Unlike albinos, it has dark eyes.

Luna was found on the ground behind the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center visitor's center. Rehabbers believed Luna was kicked out of the nest to prevent him from drawing attention to the rest of the nest, according to PRWC literature.

Captain Arthur and Bilfred, American bald eagle residents

Both Captain Arthur (male) and Bilfred (female), American bald eagles, suffered severe wing injuries and could not survive in the wild. Bilfred, treated by PRWC founder Dr. Jerry Gingerich, came to the center in 1996; Captain Arthur arrived in 2001.

Due to the magnitude of animals treated at PRWC, it needed a bigger hospital. Last March the PRWC opened its new wildlife hospital at 223 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Punta Gorda, around the same time the PRWC educational center at Ponce de Leon Park shut down.

During the shutdown, PRWC had to dig into its savings accrued over the years due to its frugality, said Stahl. "Our biggest hit was financial," she said, adding, "With the help of two government loans, we were able to pay our staff."

If you would like to help the wildlife at PRWC, either visit with a donation, or go to: prwildlife.org. You can also send a check to: Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

