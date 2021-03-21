It's time to get wild again at Peace River Wildlife Center

Visitors have returned to the Peace River Wildlife Center after its shutdown last March due to the pandemic, but the center still faces financial challenges.
The popular Punta Gorda landmark was founded in 1982 by local veterinarian Dr. Jerry Gingerich.
Many come to see their favorite residents: Luna the screech owl, Orion the barred owl, American bald eagles Bilfred and Captain Arthur, Bella the great horned owl; Spirit the fish crow, pelicans, and more.
Although the center saw no visitors during its closing, volunteers continued to feed the wildlife and clean habitats, said Callie Stahl, executive director, who took The Daily Sun on a tour of the facility Wednesday.
"Our hospital never closed; we were very lucky to keep the hospital open, and we practiced Covid protocols at both facilities," she said.
Although no admission is charged, a jug at the entrance encourages visitors to make a freewill donation, all of which goes toward the care, feeding and upkeep of wildlife and the facility. Proceeds from the gift shop also go toward the nonprofit organization.
The PRWC cares for approximately 2,500 injured wildlife a year, Stahl said. Most are treated and rehabilitated, then released. Others become permanent residents of the facility if unable to survive in the wild.
Some become "ambassadors" and are taken to venues, such as Fishermen's Village, civic groups, schools, etc., where volunteers offer educational talks and answer questions.
Wild animals raised by humans become "imprinted," Stahl said. This is when they come to rely on humans for food and shelter, making it impossible for them to live in the wild. She cited Bella, a great horned owl and PRWC ambassador.
"Bella was raised by people and imprinted," Stahl said. They rescued her as a fledgling and tried to release her. "After being released, Bella went door to door in the neighborhood looking for food," Stahl said. This went on for weeks. Sometimes, she would fly down to people to be fed. The owl didn't know how to hunt, find shelter, and avoid predators.
If living in the wild and not imprinted, Bella would have been able to capture large prey, even other raptorial birds. Great horned owls regularly kill and eat other owls and are an important predator on nestling ospreys. They also don't live as long as those in captivity; Bella could live up to 40 years, said Stahl.
Some residents are true senior citizens. Lucy, a turkey vulture, was brought to PRWC in December 1989. She was hit by a car near the baseball stadium on State Road 776 in Murdock, and her left wing had to be amputated. In captivity, turkey vultures can live several decades, Stahl explained.
There are a couple of American white pelicans at the center. This species migrates to our part of the state each year. Unlike our native brown pelican, it doesn't dive for fish but rather, dips its head underwater to scoop up fish.
Stahl pointed out the "horns" growing out of the white pelicans' beaks. This occurs at nesting season, when they grow them to vie for nesting sites by nudging each other out of the way.
Stahl said even though the wildlife at PRWC is not reproducing, species go through hormonal changes — building nests, plumage changes, etc., as they would in the wild.
And in the wild, while species don't nest with other species, in captivity they do. A cattle egret paired with a black crowned night heron at the center.
Two of the more popular residents are Captain Arthur and Bilfred — American bald eagles. They came to the facility due to wing injuries and cannot fly.
Many come to see Ursula — the crested caracara, a member of the falcon family. She was admitted in early 2014 with old healed fractures. This species is not found in our area; it is common in Mexico and is sometimes referred to as the "Mexican eagle."
Spork the roseate spoonbill came to the PRWC from the Wildlife Center of Venice. After treatment, the bird was transferred to the center to live out its life.
Ever popular is Spirit the fish crow, a resident at PRWC for many years, Spirit talks and says "Hi." Rescued as an injured nestling, he no longer recognizes or relates to members of his own species.
Perhaps the "face" of PRWC is Luna, an Eastern screech owl that is leucistic — not albino, meaning it lacks cells that make pigment. Unlike albinos, it has dark eyes.
Luna was found on the ground behind the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center visitor's center. Rehabbers believed Luna was kicked out of the nest to prevent him from drawing attention to the rest of the nest, according to PRWC literature.
Due to the magnitude of animals treated at PRWC, it needed a bigger hospital. Last March the PRWC opened its new wildlife hospital at 223 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Punta Gorda, around the same time the PRWC educational center at Ponce de Leon Park shut down.
During the shutdown, PRWC had to dig into its savings accrued over the years due to its frugality, said Stahl. "Our biggest hit was financial," she said, adding, "With the help of two government loans, we were able to pay our staff."
If you would like to help the wildlife at PRWC, either visit with a donation, or go to: prwildlife.org. You can also send a check to: Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
