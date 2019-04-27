Tuesday is the deadline for kids to register in the Jammers basketball league.
The free league is for girls and boys who are between the ages of 10 and 13 as of June 8. The practices and games go throughout the summer with a final tournament day at the end.
Punta Gorda Police officers started the Jammers basketball program in 2001 as a way to reach out to at-risk youth in the community. The league has expanded every year, according to the city of Punta Gorda.
“The primary focus of the league is to build character, teach the importance of sportsmanship, enhance the lines of communication between police officers and the youth in our community, as well as to improve players’ social skills,” information from the city states.
A mandatory skills assessment will be held at Punta Gorda Middle School on May 11 at 9 a.m.
Regular season games are on Saturdays between June 8 and July 27. Practices are held at the discretion of coaches.
Children can be registered to participate at www.pgpdjammers.com.
Questions can be directed to Lt. Justin Davoult at 941-575-5525, or by email at jdavoult@pgorda.us
Charlotte clerk accepting animal suppliesIn honor of April being declared National Pet Month, the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office adopted the Animal Welfare League for the month.
“We held several fundraising events this month, and also collected much-needed supplies for the animals,” stated a news release from the clerk’s office.
But recently, the shelter was inundated with an influx of new animals in need of help and an eventual home, the release said.
“We want the community to know that supplies for the Animal Welfare League can be dropped off at the Clerk’s Office, and we will gladly deliver them to the Animal Welfare League,” the release stated. “These donated items may be delivered to the Justice Center Mailroom.”
The Justice Center is located at 350 E. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Students can work out for freePlanet Fitness is giving students between the ages 15 and 18 years old a way to stay occupied over summer vacation through working out for free.
Deemed the “Teen Summer Challenge,” students can work out at any Planet Fitness location in the state from May 15 to Sept. 1.
To sign up, stop by a Planet Fitness location with a parent or guardian to fill out a waiver.
Free Charlotte Players entertainmentCharlotte Players’ Theatre of the Mind cast will deliver an evening of free entertainment Tuesday at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Street, in Port Charlotte.
They will be presenting “stories that should just be read aloud for fun,” according to director Jessie Reter-Choate.
“We’ll do some throwback to old-time radio shows like the ‘Easy Aces’ series and the ‘Bickersons’ series,” she said.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations to the nonprofit Charlotte Players are welcome. For more information, call 941-255-1022 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Free stroke-risk assessmentsFawcett Memorial Hospital is offering free stroke-risk education assessments on May 1 at the Charlotte State Bank & Trust location at 3002 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte.
The one-on-one consultations will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
While the assessments are free, reservations are recommended and may be made by calling Consult-A-Nurse 941-624-4441 or the bank at 941-235-4444. Walk-ins are welcome and will be seen as time permits.
“Research shows that 85 percent of strokes occur with no apparent warning signs and that nearly 80 percent of all strokes are preventable through managing risk factors,” said Alexandria Davis, Fawcett spokesperson. “Since there are no tests that can detect a stroke before it happens, understanding and controlling risk is vitally important.”
Do you have News of Note to share? Email it with JPEG photos to andrea.praegitzer@yoursun.com
