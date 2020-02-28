Though January is usually a slow time for sales, the region sold 26% more homes than this time last year.
This is according to the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto's monthly report, which showed our region also sold almost 23% more condos, making our slow season a little more quick.
For the past four years, single-family home sales have been the lowest in January, except in January 2017, which had one more home sale than September.
"We always see a little bit of a downturn this particular time of year," said Bill Dryburgh, the president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto. While snowbirds are out having fun, playing golf and boating, sales are usually a little lower. But home sales typically pick back up when they're getting ready to go back up north.
Since snowbirds are usually renting when they come down, they might start thinking of buying their own place. "Buying a place gives them security," Dryburgh said.
Condo and townhome sales are also low this time of year, usually hitting their peaks around March through June, according to data going back to 2016.
Inventory is unusually low right now, with the past four January numbers showing an average of 4.3 months supply of inventory for single-family homes and 4.75 for townhomes and condos.
Currently, though, there are 3.6 months supply of inventory for homes and 3.8 months supply of inventory for condos.
"It's out of our control," Dryburgh said. "We never know when a condo or homeowner is going to put their home on the market. It's random."
With such a lower supply, the market is favoring sellers right now.
"If (someone is) hesitating to put their home or condo on the market, now is a good time to do it," Dryburgh said. "If it's priced right, it's going to sell."
But there are pros to being a buyer as well.
"There's a value in living in this area … It's desirable," he said, with so many canals and areas to fish, and strong emergency services.
