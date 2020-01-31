Teacher of the month, January

Peace River Elementary School first grade teacher Danielle Vivian, second from left, is presented a check for $250 for being honored as teacher of the month. Making the presentation are Achieva Credit Union representatives, from left to right: Sharon Berhow, Susan Lacey, and Evelun Lucas.

 SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS

Peace River Elementary School first grade teacher Danielle Vivian was named teacher of the month for January.

She received a $250 check from Achieva Credit Union Friday at the school. Achieva also donated $250 to the classroom.

Teacher of the Month in Charlotte County is sponsored by Achieva Credit Union, which partners with Sun Newspapers and Charlotte County Public Schools to spotlight some of the community’s best teachers.

You can nominate your favorite teachers so they have a chance to be in the running. Visit yoursun.com/topteacher to make a nomination.

Teachers are nominated online by their student, peers and parents each month.

