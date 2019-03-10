Guinness World Records on Saturday announced that Japan’s Kane Tanaka is the world’s Oldest living person and female at 116 years and 66 days old.
According to a press release from Guinness, which calls itself the “global authority on record-breaking”, Tanaka was presented the official certificate today by Kaoru Ishikawa, the official adjudicator and the head of Japan Records Management Team of Guinness World Records, at the nursing home where she currently lives in Fukuoka, Japan.
She was surrounded by her family and the mayor of Fukuoka city. She took the title after Chiyo Miyako, also a female resident of Japan, passed away on July 22, 2018. Miyako was born May 2, 1901.
Tanaka was born to Kumakichi and Kuma Ota on Jan. 2, 1903, as the seventh of eight children. She got married on Jan. 6, 1922, with Hideo Tanaka. She had four children with him and also adopted one girl from her sister.
These days at the nursing home, she wakes up at 6 a.m., and goes to bed around 9 p.m., enjoys studying mathematics and playing Othello.
The oldest person ever to have lived was Jeanne Louise Calment of France, who reached the age of 122 years and 164 days.
The oldest living male person is currently under investigation after Masazo Nonaka of Japan passed away on Jan. 20, 2019 at age 113 years 179 days.
Further information will be announced upon confirmation of the next record holder, the Guinness release said.
The oldest male person ever is Jiroemon Kimura of Japan, who was born on April 19, 1897, and passed away at 116 years 54 days, on June 12, 2013.
