A young member of the Chabad community lights Abrielle Tayler-Levine's candle. Prior to the Menorah's lighting, small candles were distributed to the crowd. Then a candle was lit from the Menorah's light and shared with a person who, in turn, lit the candle of the person next to them until all candles were lit from the Menorah's single light.
Rabbi Simon Jacobson assists Yehudah Daphna who lights the Menorah at the main entrance of Fishermen's Village, on Saturday, the last day of Hanukkah.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
A young member of the Chabad community lights Abrielle Tayler-Levine's candle. Prior to the Menorah's lighting, small candles were distributed to the crowd. Then a candle was lit from the Menorah's light and shared with a person who, in turn, lit the candle of the person next to them until all candles were lit from the Menorah's single light.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
The group assembled for the lighting of the Menorah soon had their own ablaze, and held them as Rabbi Simon Jacobson talked about the meaning of Hanukkah.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Friends Heather Graham (left) and Abrielle Tayler-Levine, of Punta Gorda, came to the lighting ceremony of the Menorah at Fishermen's Village on Saturday evening.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Rabbi Simon Jacobson assists Yehudah Daphna who had the honor of lighting the giant Menorah outside Fishermen's Village on Saturday evening.
Chabad of Charlotte County hosted an evening of music and the lighting of a giant Menorah outside Fishermen's Village, attracting others in the Jewish community and visitors to the ceremony.
Rabbi Simon Jacobson presided over the observance; he was accompanied by his wife Sheina, their children, and others who participated.
"Do you know what the fringes mean?" asked Abrielle Tayler-Levine, of Punta Gorda, who "grew up Jewish," she said.
She was referring to the strings that were hanging from the sides of the Chabad boys' and men's clothing.
For those who don't know, the tzizit is literally defined as "fringes" and refers to the strings attached to the corner of the tallit, the Jewish prayer shawl, and it also refers to the poncho-like mini-tallit that is worn throughout the day, often under a shirt.
According to the website Chabad.org, "God commanded the Jewish people to affix fringes to the corners of their clothing so that they would constantly remember Him and His commandments."
Chabad children gave a lesson to the crowd: they sang a hip-hop-like song reminding everyone that they are Jews and Maccabees.
A piano soloist provided music prior to the lighting on Saturday, the last day of Hanukkah, which is also called the "Miracle of Light" and "Festival of Lights."
Yehudah Daphna had the honor of lighting all kerosene lights in the Menorah which originally had electric light bulbs. Chabad members earlier replaced them with the kerosene lights.
"He is a pious Jew," said Rabbi Jacobson of Daphna, who climbed a ladder and reached up to light each candle symbolizing the eight days of Hanukkah.
Keeping with tradition, jelly donuts and cool drinks were given to anyone who wanted to partake.
The lighting of the Menorah at Fishermen's Village is an annual event, Jacobson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.