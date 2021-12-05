Chabad of Charlotte County hosted an evening of music and the lighting of a giant Menorah outside Fishermen's Village, attracting others in the Jewish community and visitors to the ceremony.

Rabbi Simon Jacobson presided over the observance; he was accompanied by his wife Sheina, their children, and others who participated.

"Do you know what the fringes mean?" asked Abrielle Tayler-Levine, of Punta Gorda, who "grew up Jewish," she said.

She was referring to the strings that were hanging from the sides of the Chabad boys' and men's clothing.

For those who don't know, the tzizit is literally defined as "fringes" and refers to the strings attached to the corner of the tallit, the Jewish prayer shawl, and it also refers to the poncho-like mini-tallit that is worn throughout the day, often under a shirt.

According to the website Chabad.org, "God commanded the Jewish people to affix fringes to the corners of their clothing so that they would constantly remember Him and His commandments."

Chabad children gave a lesson to the crowd: they sang a hip-hop-like song reminding everyone that they are Jews and Maccabees.

A piano soloist provided music prior to the lighting on Saturday, the last day of Hanukkah, which is also called the "Miracle of Light" and "Festival of Lights."

Yehudah Daphna had the honor of lighting all kerosene lights in the Menorah which originally had electric light bulbs. Chabad members earlier replaced them with the kerosene lights.

"He is a pious Jew," said Rabbi Jacobson of Daphna, who climbed a ladder and reached up to light each candle symbolizing the eight days of Hanukkah.

Keeping with tradition, jelly donuts and cool drinks were given to anyone who wanted to partake.

The lighting of the Menorah at Fishermen's Village is an annual event, Jacobson said.

0
0
0
0
0

The story of Hanukkah

The story of Hanukkah

In a historic battle against Syrian-Greek oppressors, the Maccabees in 164 BCE led a small contingent of Israelites against the mighty Roman army and captured Jerusalem.

The subsequent cleansing of the Second Temple and re-dedication of the altar, is the source of Hanukkah.

“Syrian-Greek oppressors stopped Jewish residents of Israel from observing their religion,” Jacobson said in an earlier interview. “The Jewish people went into hiding.”

He said the situation became “do or die” when they began to be invaded. The men’s wives encouraged their husbands to “go into battle against the mighty army or lose everything.”

Vastly outnumbered, the Jewish residents, led by the Maccabees, “won the battle and were able to re-enter the holy temple, which was defiled,” Jacobson said.

To light the temple’s candles, only pure oil could be used.

“A special seal” was placed on each container of oil and handled only by the high priest, Jacobson said.

But it was discovered that all of the oil was opened except for one container, which would only provide oil to provide light for one day. It would take eight days for new oil to be delivered.

The oil that was untouched and only reserved to provide light for one day, burned for eight days, hence the “Miracle of Light” and why Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days.

Load comments