Some 50 businesses and organizations were on hand to recruit new employees at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall recently, but mostly future workers from local high schools and Charlotte Technical College showed up.
"My main goal for today is to be able to talk to students," said Holly Burnette, human resources director of Tricounty Air, which needs HVAC technicians.
She said she advised those who stopped by her table, "to get a driver's license as soon as possible and keep it clean."
Burnette said Tricounty Air provides training.
Realistic that she would probably not get to hire an adult employee ready to enter the workforce that day, "I will plant seeds of this as a career," she said.
There are five levels of services in addition to "comfort advisors" who are salespeople, and Tricounty employees earn a living wage, meaning they earn more than $15 an hour, she explained.
The job fair, sponsored by the Charlotte County's Society for Human Resources and CareerSource Southwest Florida, saw a steady stream of future and current workers.
They had a wide array of careers to choose from, as job opportunities ran the gamut from healthcare, education, retail, the food industry, Internet technology, government, police, fire and EMS, irrigation systems, HVAC, and more.
At the Charlotte County Public Schools table, Charlotte Tech students Savannah Nevling, who is still in high school, and Morgan Davis who has already graduated but is enrolled at CTC, were interested in pursuing careers as nurses working for the school district, Nevling said.
Stephanie Rusch, career specialist for CTC, pointed out Jaden Jankowski and said he was a gifted IT student.
Jankowski was waiting in line at the SHRM table to have an advisor review his resume. That was one of the services offered at the job fair, and there was a steady stream of students crowded around the table, hoping to get tips on improving their resumes.
"I've been working at the Publix for one year, and I'm hoping to get an entry level IT job," he said.
The need for workers in Charlotte County, like the rest of the nation, is great.
Tyler Jewell, of Charlotte High School, said he was interested in pursuing a career in criminal justice and had visited the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Department of Corrections, and the Punta Gorda Police Department tables, among others.
Kevin Hanrahan, general manager of the Isles Yacht Club, said his club was in need of entry level hospitality workers, and he wasn't alone.
The food and beverage industry needs workers desperately, and competing for employees is Morrison Healthcare which provides "restaurant quality, comfort food" to the Bayfront Health System whose hospitals are in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and Venice, said director Phyllis Wester.
Lisa Rodriguez, who represented Roger Eaton's Charlotte County Clerk of the Court's office, said, "We have five open positions." She said the clerk's office has sent representatives to "three job fairs over the last couple of weeks."
Solaris HealthCare Charlotte County was recruiting. Staffing its table was R.N. Sharon Sarkisian, who is the staff development coordinator, and Kelsey Ait, administrator in training.
According to indeed.com, Solaris is offering CNAs a $3,000 sign-on bonus and pay of $20 an hour.
Sarkisian said Solaris needs other workers beside those in nursing, including housekeeping, laundry, maintenance, and dietary.
She said Solaris and other healthcare institutions lost a lot of workers who retired during the pandemic, or simply just quit.
Right at Home, which provides in home care and assistance services is also in need of workers, said Shana M. Willis, business development manager.
The four-hour job fair, which concluded at 3 p.m., was still bustling with activity as vendors closed up their exhibits.
The City of Punta Gorda was seeking employees who, said Catherine Miller of canal maintenance services, "get 11 paid holidays per year, and dental and healthcare benefits."
Publix also had a presence the fair; its representatives said many workers earn $15 per hour, and anyone interested should go to their local Publix and fill out a job application.
If you are seeking work and missed the job fair, go to the websites of businesses and government agencies which interest you, or simply call to find out how to apply for a position advised numerous employer representatives at the job fair.
