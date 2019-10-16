PUNTA GORDA — It was the end of an era.
For 19 years, a large sign reading “Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation” led mourning families to the funeral home’s doors. It led them to Larry Taylor, who not only helped families plan personalized services for their loved ones, but also to the man who worked to help children in the community through the Punta Gorda Kiwanis, as a member of the Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care Community Advisory Counsel, and as an umpire for Little League.
But residents may have noticed a recent change to the sign outside the business, which now says “Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation.”
Since Larry Taylor’s death earlier this year, the ownership has changed to Eric Johnson, who has been with the funeral home since 2009.
“It feels great knowing that we are carrying on Larry’s legacy and honoring him by keeping the Taylor name,” Johnson said.
“Although it’s exciting, it’s also very, very bittersweet. It’s like a gut punch every time we change something,” agreed Johnson’s wife and the home’s office manager, Carolyn Johnson.
Johnson sat next to Taylor in his office throughout college and for a one-year internship. After working under Taylor and funeral director Micah Botts, he became a licensed funeral director in 2011.
The plan had always been for Johnson to partner with Taylor, and then buy the home after Taylor retired, Eric Johnson said. At that time, Eric Johnson was working part-time at the home, while also pursuing his dream of being an airline pilot. The process was expedited with Taylor’s death, and the Johnsons bought the home from Taylor’s wife, Marian Taylor, in July.
“Many people don’t realize that death affects (funeral directors) just as much as any other person,” Eric Johnson said. “It was really hard to be here every day at first, especially sitting in his office ... To be in this chair, Larry’s chair, emotionally has been quite tough at times.”
But the sign isn’t the only change.
There’s new furniture, new paint inside, and plans to update the landscaping and repave the parking lot.
“A lot of cosmetic stuff to freshen things up,” Carolyn Johnson said.
The home even commemorates Taylor’s memory with his name along with years of birth and death on the front door, but there are plans to put something in the lobby to honor Taylor as well.
The funeral home also has new software to create personalized memorial pamphlets and other materials. Customers are brought a large book with over a thousand different design options, from beaches, tractors to various professions. If it’s not in the book, though, Carolyn Johnson said the home can make it.
And though there are cosmetic changes, the faces have stayed the same.
“We’re still the same people,” Eric Johnson said. “We’ve stepped (our service) up a notch.”
The home currently has four full-time staff, including Eric and Carolyn Johnson, Micah Botts and Linda Hay. It also has three part-time staff, including Marian Taylor.
“We’re continuing his legacy while building our own,” Botts said.
Each one of them is there to serve a mourning family day or night, including hanging Christmas lights for one funeral or setting up motorcycles at the front of the chapel.
“We will do anything for our families,” Botts said.
“So many people feel like a service or a celebration has to be somber, and that is not the case,” Carolyn Johnson said. “It could be a like a cocktail party, a jazz night, a small glimpse into the life of the individual being honored.”
“Services should be about celebrating someone’s life, their whole life, not just their death,” Eric Johnson said.
And if you had pre-arrangements with Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation, don’t worry; they’re still there. The funeral home does ask people who do have pre-arrangements to call to update their information such as phone numbers and addresses.
To learn more about the funeral home, staff invite the public to come to the business between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. during the week to sit, have some coffee, and discuss the changes.
There will also be an open house and ice cream social once renovations are complete.
For more information call 941-833-0600, or visit www.johnsontaylorfuneral.com
