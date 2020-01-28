PORT CHARLOTTE — Just Play Sports is closing its doors after almost 30 years of buying and selling sports equipment.
The Port Charlotte store's owner, Stephanie Willey, decided to close "because the Internet has taken over most of the sales."
"It's going to put all small businesses out of business," she continued. "The community needs to be aware that they need to support small businesses to keep this town surviving."
Willey said her sales were down $100,000 last year, she couldn't afford to hire employees, and she could no longer run the store by herself.
The store will be closed in about a week, with all remaining items marked down to cost. What isn't sold will be donated to leagues in the area.
Just Play Sports sold new and used equipment, and also allowed residents to bring in used equipment to trade in for new items or for cash. The store also sold items on consignment.
The store was formerly called "Play It Again Sports," but Willey dropped her franchise due to the recession.
"I put my heart and soul into this business trying to make it successful, and it was," Willey said. "This kind of business is going out."
She's worried as more and more people order equipment online, "they don't know what size fits," she said. As brick and mortar stores dwindle, "people will be forced to buy online."
Just Play Sports, 2602 Tamiami Trail, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays. For more information, call 941-255-1378.
