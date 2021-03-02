A Charlotte County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped locate a missing 14-year-old boy on Sunday.
The juvenile was reportedly suicidal and had been missing for over two hours.
K-9 Copper smelled the boy’s scent and tracked over three miles through a busy highway, according to Scent Evidence K9, a canine operations firm that works with CCSO.
The juvenile's bicycle was found at a nearby business by a canal and Deputy Steven Sella, Copper’s handler, collected odor from the bicycle. K-9 Copper used the scent to trail from the bicycle to the missing boy’s girlfriend's home, Scent Evidence K9 reported.
The boy was reportedly found under a bed with a knife and cut wrists.
Medical attention was provided and the boy was taken for treatment and further evaluation.
“The efforts of Dep. Sella and K-9 Copper were vital in this case and potentially resulted in saving the life of the suicidal juvenile,” Scent Evidence K9 reported.
K-9 Copper was adopted by CCSO last year from the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. He is used for search and rescue.
