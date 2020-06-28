CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Several furry friends are available to choose from right now at the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League.
Kate is a 3-year-old small mixed breed dog. She was transferred in from Puerto Rico early this month with several other displaced dogs. She is a little shy, but very sweet. She walks well on a leash and quickly warms up to people.
Woozles is a 2-month-old playful kitten. He is energetic and very sweet. He has two sisters that are also available for adoption. If you miss this litter, keep checking because shelter staff expects to see plenty kittens in the next few weeks.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only Tuesday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
