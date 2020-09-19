Keanu is a 4-year-old, very easygoing cat. He is laid back and loves people. He, unfortunately, is not the biggest fan of other cats. He was transferred to Animal Welfare League from Palm Beach County a few weeks ago. Keanu would be happy as an only pet.
Flor is a very sweet, 11-year-old, mixed-breed dog. She would be perfect for anyone looking for a nice big lap dog. She is very submissive and just wants someone to snuggle. She was transferred from Puerto Rico a few weeks ago. She has quite the sense of humor as she continually stuck her tongue out while posing for a photo. She walks well on a leash and appears to be dog friendly.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.