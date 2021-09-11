For Matthew Besheer, a retired detective from the New York Jersey Port Authority Police Department, Sept. 11, 2001, is personal.
It took the lives of 37 of his comrades, and he vows to never forget them at memorial services each year.
“I never miss a year; my duty in life is to keep their memories alive. They’re not just numbers; they’re people,” he said.
Besheer was among the four speakers at Patriots Park in Venice on Saturday to memorialize the fallen heroes on the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack.
He will display artifacts from ground zero and talk about his days as a terrorist hunter when he warned that terrorists would keep coming back to attack America.
When Besheer talks about the 9/11 attack, he is able to recall details and admits it seems as if the event happened yesterday.
Living in Punta Gorda Isles at the time, Besheer was “home from my walk across the Peace River bridge.”
He said he went into the computer room, and the TV was on in the living room.
“My ex-wife said a plane had just hit the World Trade Center,” he recalled.
“At 8:46:26 a.m. Flight 11 hit Tower One,” he said.
Tower One was the North tower and referred to as WTC1.
“My stomach sank — I started to get up real slow; my body was trembling.”
Besheer said he predicted in 1995 that another attack on the World Trade Center was coming.
Terrorist hunting
After the bombing of the parking garage in WTC1 on Feb. 26, 1993, he was one of the detectives investigating and later assigned to the FBI-NYPD Terrorist Task Force to seek and apprehend those responsible.
The mastermind of the bombing, Ramzi Ahmed Yousef, was apprehended in Pakistan and flown to Stewart Air Force Base in Orange County, New York, then taken by helicopter to Manhattan where he would stand trial in U.S. District Court for the Southern District.
Besheer was on the helicopter about 9:30 p.m. with Yousef and other law enforcement; Yousef was blindfolded.
“We were coming toward the World Trade Center and it was all lit up,” Besheer recalled. “Someone took off Yousef’s blindfold and smugly said, ‘See Ramzi? The towers are still standing.’”
Besheer said the terrorist looked all onboard in the eye.
“’Next time we’ll have more money and will bring them down,’” Yousef said.
A call to action
He watched the television and remembered that moment.
“Everything that day on the helicopter flashed quickly in my brain. As I stood there trying to comprehend what had happened, the second plane hit.”
The New York New Jersey Port Authority had a substation in the lower level of Tower One. Besheer watched as the whole building came down.
“At that point I just started crying and sank to the floor.”
His phone rang and it was his former partner, Frank, who was with the FBI and calling from Malaysia.
“He said, ‘Bash,’ look what they did to us.”
A couple of weeks earlier, Besheer had helped his daughter Catherine get settled at Catholic University in Washington.
“I called Catherine and said: ‘Don’t leave your dorm.’”
She told him a plane had just flown over the college. Then, the Pentagon was hit.
Besheer told his wife he was going to New York, then packed “a six-pack of Mountain Dew after going to the closet where I kept my FBI jacket, bulletproof vest, weapons, and other gear.” Then he raced up to ground zero.
“I only got stopped once, by a state trooper in Florida. He saw the back seat which was fully exposed as he walked up to the car. The trooper asked, “Are you going to New York,” and I said yes. “Godspeed,” the trooper said, and walked away.
Besheer arrived in New York and the next day at 4:30 a.m. he showed up at ground zero where he assisted in searching through the rubble.
“Nobody knew who was missing; it was total chaos,” he said.
“Sgt. John McLaughlin and Officer William J. Jimeno were the only two (Port Authority law enforcement) found alive, as they happened to be in a pocket of the building that wasn’t crushed,” he said.
“During the recovery effort, fires burned for 99 days at 1,600 degrees and made the steel so hot in places that the boots we were wearing would start to melt after a period of time,” he said.
Some first responders, seeing the gravity of the situation, “took the time to write their Social Security numbers on their arms, I guess in the hopes their bodies would be identified,” Besheer said.
“We didn’t find 19 of our fallen,” said Besheer, surmising that because of the heat the missing buried under the rubble were incinerated.
Remembering
Two weeks prior to 9/11, Besheer visited the Port Authority Academy in Sea Girt, N.J. and visited with Lt. Robert Cirri and Capt. Kathy Mazza.
Chief James Romito, who handed Besheer his retirement badge the previous year, was killed at ground zero after helping an injured woman down from the 35th floor. He then returned to the building.
Cirri was one of the missing.
Mazza was helping people exit one of the towers. Impeded by the revolving doors, she shot out the plate glass windows, making it easier for them to get out. She went back in but never made it out.
Officer George Howard wasn’t working that day, but he responded to the WTC site. A person jumped from the burning building and landed on Howard, killing him. His mother gave President George W. Bush her son’s shield, and he carried it in his pocket to the end of his presidency. Afterwards, he flew to Long Island and returned it to her.
John O’Neill was Besheer’s special agent in charge when he was with the terrorist task force. Retired from the FBI, O’Neill got a job heading security for the WTC and was on the job just two days when he was last seen with his arm around two firemen.
“I attended 19 funerals out of the 37 killed,” Besheer said, struggling to hold back tears.
