Keeping the memories of a forgotten POW

Nancy Razvoza, always the librarian, is the keeper of the memories.
Her late husband, Richard “Raz” Razvoza, spent 33 months as a prisoner of war during the Korean War. Korea is considered the forgotten war, so that would make Raz a forgotten POW.
Except Nancy, who was married to him for 47 years before he died in 2002, won’t let that happen. She speaks freely of what it was like to live with a POW. Her work in POW organizations has ended, but she remains active in veterans causes through the Charlotte County Democratic Party.
“His experiences as a POW colored our entire lives,” she said, sitting at a dining room table cluttered with documentation in her Port Charlotte home.
Not all the colors were dark. The outlook wasn’t always grim. In fact, they had a good life together. He was a loan officer at a bank until he had to go on medical leave. He was an avid golfer. They were both active with American Ex-Prisoners of War and its local chapter.
“Raz was a healthy human being because he had one person – me – whom he told everything to,” she said. “He got it out. I know guys who went to their graves and never talked about their POW experiences. I can’t imagine that.”
She met Raz when he returned to their hometown, Washington, Pa., following his release as a POW on Sept. 5, 1953 as part of Operation Big Switch – a prisoner exchange that followed the ceasefire in July. Raz was a Marine Corps staff sergeant, one of more than 7,000 American POWs in the Korean War. About 2,700 of those died while interred.
Raz survived. He was 22 years old when he returned home. He was the last enlisted Marine released.
“I worked for the phone company,” Nancy recalled. “One of the gals I worked with said, ‘How would you like a date with a good-looking returning hero?’ I couldn’t resist that.”
She and Raz were married in December 1954.
Nancy said Raz showed signed of post-traumatic stress disorder early on, although that wasn’t what it was called back then. He drank a lot the first five years he was home, and he refused to go anywhere near a crowd.
She said she wishes now she had been more understanding about both.
“He had PTSD,” she said. “We didn’t know it. As time went on, we learned so much about all that, and we came to understand some of the things we went through – separately and together.”
He didn’t talk about his experiences as a POW to anyone except her. Except once. In 1987, he granted an interview with a man who was writing a term paper. Nancy has the 15-page typewritten transcript.
In it, Raz describes the circumstances surrounding his capture on Nov. 30, 1950. His unit was ambushed by Chinese forces:
“We started out with 750 people,” he related. “… A few of the people after we were in the trap got through … They got away. But when (the Chinese) were done with us after two days and two nights, there was 125 alive. … And out of that, there was 96 wounded.
“So that was the end of our war, so to speak.”
Raz was one of the wounded. He took shrapnel that went unattended until he reached a VA hospital stateside. His Purple Heart hangs in a shadow box with other service medals on Nancy’s wall.
Raz also describes the conditions of his interment:
“For a while they took a group of us … we were called ‘reactionary, uncooperative’ … And they took us off (toward the Korean-Chinese border) and kept us there for three months of the winter, and that was really, really bad … threatening to send us off to the interior of China where we wouldn’t be heard of again.
“Well, you’re living under those threats, you just say, ‘Ah, what the hell. Hang in there as long as you can.’”
Raz and Nancy moved to Port Charlotte in 1986. They became active with American Ex-Prisoners of War at the state level and with the local Peace River chapter. He served as state commander; she was adjunct. He also was active with American Legion Post 110.
“We traveled all around Florida and met other POWs,” Nancy recalled. “It did so much for him. I think, no matter what your life experiences, once you find your tribe, you start to be more comfortable in your skin. That’s exactly what happened with him.
“He had just never come to grips with the whole POW experience until he realized that he was not all by himself, that there were people who had been through similar situations. They became our family.”
At its peak in the 1990s, the Peace River chapter had about 70 or80 members.
“It’s sad because most of them are gone now,” she said.
After Raz died, Nancy carried on for a few years before finally stepping away.
“The guys in the chapter were older and not well, Nancy recalled. “There was nobody to do it except me. I did it as long as I could.”
She has not let go entirely. She is president of the Democratic Club, and a board member of the newly formed Democratic Veterans Caucus, which seeks to make local Democrats more aware of veterans’ needs.
“That’s my passion,” she said.
She has not lost touch with what life after combat is like for a returning veteran.
“The world is not the same as it was, and the people you learned to trust aren’t there anymore. You’ve lost all your moorings. You have to start all over again.”
She understands as only the widow of a POW can.
