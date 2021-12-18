Charlotte County Public Schools' Champ's On Wheels (C.O.W.) will be serving lunch to children 18 years old or younger for free, beginning Monday, Dec. 20 and running through Thursday, Dec. 30. There will be no food served on Fridays.
Lunch times vary at three different locations in Charlotte County.
Mid-County Library, at Forrest Nelson and U.S. 41, will begin serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Next, the C.O.W. mobile unit will be at the Port Charlotte Library, next to the Cultural Center, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Due to construction, there is a detour at Port Charlotte Library: Take Harbor Boulevard or Aaron Street to Stillwater Avenue and enter the Cultural Center from the back. Drive to the front where the Cultural Center faces Gertrude Avenue, and you'll see C.O.W.
The last stop of the day will be at Hampton Point Apartments buildings 11 and 12, off Rampart Boulevard in Port Charlotte. Lunches will be served 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
The meals do not have to be eaten on the premises and can be taken "to go," or be eaten in the car or at home. The child must be present to receive a meal; the program is not for feeding adults, and the foods offered may not be appropriate for babies and infants.
Here are the foods being served:
Mondays - Champ burger; lettuce, tomato and pickle; frozen mixed berries cup; milk, and cookie.
Tuesdays - Chicken tenders; broccoli florets; apple slices; milk, and cocoa cherry bar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.