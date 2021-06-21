Ellie Messer and Addison McCoy

Ellie Messer (left) who is entering the fifth grade, and Addison McCoy, who will be a third-grader, pull a sailboat onto the sandy beach near the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel & Suites, along Retta Esplanade. On Friday they were two of the youths who completed a week-long sailing camp run by the nonprofit Gulf Shore Sailing which meets in the Bayfront YMCA building.

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

A group of young sailors, ages 8-12, completed their week-long sailing camp on Friday, and were rewarded with a pizza party in Gilchrist Park. Run by Gulf Shore Sailing, a nonprofit organization that offers summer sailing classes to youths ages 8 through 17, Friday concluded the second session of eight being held this summer. Each session costs from $75 to $199; scholarships are also available. For information go to www.learntosailswf.org or email info@learntosailswf.com. After the youth summer camp sessions end, the organization turns its attention to teaching adults how to sail.

