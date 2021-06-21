A group of young sailors, ages 8-12, completed their week-long sailing camp on Friday, and were rewarded with a pizza party in Gilchrist Park. Run by Gulf Shore Sailing, a nonprofit organization that offers summer sailing classes to youths ages 8 through 17, Friday concluded the second session of eight being held this summer. Each session costs from $75 to $199; scholarships are also available. For information go to www.learntosailswf.org or email info@learntosailswf.com. After the youth summer camp sessions end, the organization turns its attention to teaching adults how to sail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.