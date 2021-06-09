North Port Fire Rescue planned a Kids Fire Truck Day on June 5 at the community's clubhouse in the Gran Paradiso community. The team brought one of its fire trucks, and allowed children to spray from a water hose, learn about the firefighting equipment, sit inside the vehicle and ask questions from knowledgeable staff. Kids were able to take home their very own red plastic helmet, along with fire safety coloring books, crayons and stickers.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments