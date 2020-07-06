Logistics prevented the Charlotte Players from presenting the annual Kids OnStage summer camp at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center this summer. Instead, Community Life Church, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, will be the site of the July 13-24 camp.
“They are giving us an older sanctuary to use with a wonderful stage and breakout rooms,” said Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody. “It will be ideal. We will be the only people using this facility for the two weeks, so we don’t have to worry about moving things in and out all of the time.”
Campers are separated by age into three workshops, with professional staff members helping the youngsters in all facets of theater production, including backstage craft, scenic design, props, costumes, acting, music and dance. Each group will perform an age-appropriate public show on the church stage at the conclusion of the camp.
Dolly’s Kids, students entering first and second grades this year, will perform “There’s a Hole in the Log at the Bottom of the Sea,” based on the classic children’s song as adapted by New York Times bestselling author/illustrator of Loren Long. This is one of the books distributed free to children registered by the Charlotte County Imagination Library.
Stars, made up third through sixth graders, will present “We are Monsters,” hilarious musical that follows human kids into a monster cabaret filled with quirky monster characters, including vegetarian vampires and rock n’ roll werewolves, gradually realizing there may be more to these monsters than meets the eye.
Thespians, students entering seventh through 12th grade, will tackle “Annie Jr.,” based on Tony Award-winning Best Musical about the iconic “little orphan” who charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.
“We will be implementing enhanced health and safety measures during the camp to help mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19,” Moody said. “An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. We will be monitoring circumstances and adhering to guidance from the CDC to determine whether any activities should be adjusted.”
For additional details or to register a child, visit www.charlotteplayers.org or call 941-255-1022 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
