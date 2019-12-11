Wesley May from East Elementary School shops with Corporal Vanessa Chapman Tuesday at the Punta Gorda Walmart during the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office 15th Annual Shop with a Cop event. Shop with a Cop provides children with positive interaction and one-on-one time with law enforcement during the holidays. Shopping is done each year by deputies from the Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Punta Gorda Police Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The children are selected by their school counselors from second through fifth grades.
Wesley May from East Elementary School shops with Corporal Vanessa Chapman.
Deputy Clarence Monn helps Julionna Canales pick out a bike.
Terry Snyder, left, wraps presents for Sgt. Craig Brandon.
Deputy Alex Deleon and Eliezer Romero-Rivera, from Charlotte Harbor School, have gifts wrapped at Walmart in Punta Gorda.
Norm Wilson helps Aaliah Cabrera, from East Elementary School, pick out a shirt for her big brother.
