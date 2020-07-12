CHARLOTTE COUNTY — King is a very handsome, 7-year-old with a big personality. He is very affectionate and will greet you at the door. He loves to follow everyone around and loves to be by your side. If you are looking for a cat that has a dog-like personality, he would be the perfect companion.

Lennon is a 6-month-old mixed breed pup. He was transferred in from Puerto Rico along with five of his siblings. They are a little shy at first, but quickly warm up to people. He is very sweet, playful and is good with other dogs.

The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.

