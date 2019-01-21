Lee Swift recalled the time he heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak.
It was the spring of 1967, and Swift was a freshman at Vanderbilt University. King was one of the speakers in a symposium on civil rights with Stokely Carmichael and Allen Ginsburg.
“It was an interesting forum in an interesting time,” said Swift, who recently retired after serving for more than two decades on the Charlotte County School Board. “It was in the gym. It was a predominately white audience. There were 15,000 seats in there, and it was packed.”
King, Swift said, talked generally about the civil rights movement.
“Dr. King was trying to bring people together.”
About a year later, April 4, 1968, the civil rights pillar was assassinated.
About a half-century later, King’s voice still could be heard. It echoed at Punta Gorda Middle School, where the 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community breakfast was held Saturday.
The Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture sponsors the event to help mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
About 100 people attended, including members of the current school board, school district administrators and teachers, Florida Gulf Coast University, city leaders and Punts Gorda Police Department representatives.
They heard King’s message of unity sounded over and over again.
The sounds may have been echoes, but the message was fresh: Do the next right thing, and do it together.
“It’s why we do this breakfast — to bring people together,” said Martha Bireda, Blanchard House executive director. “It’s why we call it a community breakfast.”
Later, Bireda was on the stage to introduce Canter Brown, the keynote speaker. She looked out at the people in the room.
“This is the loving community Dr. King talked about,” she declared.
King’s voice could be heard in Brown’s address, in which the Florida historian focused on Robert W. Meacham, who stood as a unifying force in tumultuous times of Punta Gorda’s founding in the late 1800s. Meacham was appointed postmaster of Punta Gorda in 1890, six years after it was founded by Isaac Trabue and three after its incorporation. He served until 1892.
King’s legacy could be seen in Eunice and Roy Wiley, retired educators who received the Lt. Charles Bailey Spirit of Achievement Award.
King’s spirit could be felt as students from Charlotte County schools read their winning essays on King as part of a districtwide contest.
Later, after the breakfast, King’s practice of nonviolent protest could be seen at work on the northbound 41 bridge, where people held up signs protesting a local phosphate mining company.
As protestors lined the bridge, Brown spoke about the “building blocks of unity and worldwide fellowship” consisting of “… individual leadership. … One man and one woman can make a difference.”
Brown talked about Punta Gorda’s formative years, when “most of this town’s first pioneers were African-Americans.” As the railroad was brought south from Tampa, “black men felled the forest. Black men graded the railroads. Black men laid the rails.”
They also played a role in forging the town Punta Gorda is today.
“Punta Gorda has always been a diverse community,” Mayor Nancy Prafke said. “We’re celebrating the diversity of our community. It’s really about bringing people together from all over the community. We want to respect each other and work together.”
A community is more than a place. It’s also a spirit.
