Since 2005, the Kiwanis Shoes for Kids Project in Charlotte County has helped thousands of kids put their best foot forward.
In all, 73,967 new pairs of sneakers have been collected and delivered to children who needed them in Charlotte County Public Schools.
Shoes go to kids in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, but 75 percent of these shoes end up at to the elementary schools, according to information from Project Coordinator Christy Smith.
And, with a new drive beginning June 16, the project is looking for new collection sites.
The Sun, at 23170 Harborview Rd., in Charlotte Harbor, has been a drop-off/collection site since the project began.
For more information on how to share your site, call Smith at 941-769-0864.
The nonprofit is also accepting monetary donations payable to: Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise Foundation, 1489 Market Circle, Unit 308, Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
“Together we are serving the local youth by providing a basic need, a new pair of properly-fitted sneakers to begin the school year and a follow-up pair as needed,” said Smith in a news release. “When you have a heart of service and act upon that calling, you are able to leave the world in a better place.”
Sunseeker names vice presidentPaul Berry has been appointed vice president of hotel operations for Allegiant Travel Company’s Sunseeker Resorts, which is emerging in Charlotte Harbor.
According to a news release from Allegiant, Berry will be in charge of “guest experience, employee culture and daily management of the Florida hotel.”
Previously, Berry worked different roles at MGM Resorts International properties.
Allegiant says Sunseeker will have 500 hotel rooms, and about 180 “extended stay Sun Suite Residences,” along with restaurants, bars and retail along a harbor walk.
The company also says Sunseeker will bring 800 permanent jobs in and around the resort, and it “is anticipated to spark an increase of 300,000 visitors annually to the area.”
Public Memorial Day serviceAn annual Memorial Day service honoring all veterans is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m., in Port Charlotte.
The event is open to the public and will be held at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., according to a news release from Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
The event has been sponsored by V.F.W. Post 5690 and Restlawn Memorial Gardens for the past 43 years.
To honor the memory of veterans, U.S. flags will be placed at the interment and entombment sites of veterans at Restlawn for Memorial Day weekend.
For more information contact president of Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Ken Roberson at 941-629-3141.
— Do you have News of Note to share? Email it with JPEG photos to andrea.praegitzer@yoursun.com.
