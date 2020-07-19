kiwanis07x

Some of the Kiwanians attending the July 2 meeting in Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park. 

The Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club met on July 2 -- its first meeting together since March. Social distancing was practiced in the Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park in Port Charlotte.

Members are using ZOOM for the club’s weekly Thursday meetings at 7:30 a.m.

Sunrise Kiwanians and four members from the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club attended, headed by President Linda Martin. Sunrise Kiwanis President Elect Diana DeMarco Uebelacker opened the meeting after coffee and sandwiches were served at the pavilion.

Member Christy Smith gave an update on the Kiwanis "Shoes for Kids" project which is underway.

"Our goal is for 4,000 pairs of brand-new tennis shoes for Charlotte County Public School kids," Smith said. "Since 2005, Sunrise Kiwanis Club has donated 80,000 pairs for those schools kids in need.”

For drop-off locations of shoes or monetary donations, go to www.shoesforkidsproject.org.

The Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis will continue using ZOOM for members at 7:30 a.m. every Thursday until able to meet again at the Cultural Center on Aaron Street in Port Charlotte.

