The San Antonio Knights of Columbus Council 12456 recently donated Coats for Kids at East Elementary School in Punta Gorda. Front row: Vincent Boccio, Hayley Hildebrand, McCabe Kane and Novaley DePriest. Back row: Rick Ryan, Principal Dr. Lori Carr and Rich Bohnen.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The San Antonio Knights of Columbus Council 12456 donated Coats for Kids to Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Front row: Rich Bohnen, Parker Smith, James Sterbutzel, Addison Provencal and C.J. Baker. Back row: Assistant Principal Brenda Latta, Principal Angie Taillon and Julianne Sterbutzel, school counselor.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The San Antonio Knights of Columbus Council 12456 donated their Coats for Kids to Peace River Elementary School. Front row: Sterling Alavache, Mariah Robles, Mekhi Smith, Payton Benoit and CiNiiya Spikes. Back row: Rick Ryan, Principal Heidi Keegan and Rich Bohnen.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The San Antonio Knights of Columbus Council 12456 donated their Coats for Kids to Deep Creek Elementary School. Front row: Jordyn Bernard, Chloe Cabral and Kamden Perkey. Back row: Rick Ryan, Principal James Vernon, Kathleen Skavroneck and Rich Bohnen.
