Knights of Columbus donation

St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 recently presented a $3,000 check to St. Charles Borromeo School. The money was raised from various activities sponsored by Knights. Pictured from left to right: Grand Knight Jim Gross, 3rd year Trustee Tom Robinson, 2nd year Trustee Dave Richardson, St. Charles Borromeo School Principal Tonya Peters and 1st year Trustee Bob Allen.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
