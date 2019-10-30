St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 recently presented a $3,000 check to St. Charles Borromeo School. The money was raised from various activities sponsored by Knights. Pictured from left to right: Grand Knight Jim Gross, 3rd year Trustee Tom Robinson, 2nd year Trustee Dave Richardson, St. Charles Borromeo School Principal Tonya Peters and 1st year Trustee Bob Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.